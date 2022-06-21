Eastbourne 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Diego Schwartzman vs (WC) Jack Draper.

Date: 22 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €697,405.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Draper preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Cinch Championships.

Fourth seed Diego Schwartzman will lock horns with home favorite Jack Draper in the second round of the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne on Wednesday.

Schwartzman started his grass season on a disappointing note as he lost in the first round of the Cinch Championships last week. Up against former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey, the Argentine was completely outclassed in the first set. He played a bit better in the second set, but it wasn't enough to challenge the American.

Schwartzman also competed in doubles alongside Pedro Martinez, but lost to Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov in the first round. As one of the top four seeds in Eastbourne, he received a first-round bye. The World No. 15 will be eager to notch up a few wins here with Wimbledon set to begin soon.

Jack Draper at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne

Jack Draper commenced his grass season at the Challenger event in Surbiton, where he lost in the second round. He next competed at the Cinch Championships, where he stunned 2022 Indian Wells Open champion Taylor Fritz in the first round.

Draper dominated the match from start to finish as the American was unable to find his footing throughout the contest. The British youngster then lost to Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets in the second round.

In Eastbourne, Draper took on another American in the first round. A couple of service breaks in each set were enough for him to defeat Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-2 in yet another commanding performance.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Draper head-to-head

The two haven't faced off on the tour prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at present.

Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Diego Schwartzman +130 -1.5 (+280) Over 22.5 (-115) Jack Draper -165 +1.5 (-450) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Draper prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne

While Schwartzman is winless on grass this year, Draper has notched up some fantastic wins on the surface so far. The Brit was in scintillating form against Brooksby in the first round, hammering down nine aces while winning 85% of his first serve points. He didn't face a single break point either.

Schwartzman didn't fare too well on serve in his previous match against Querrey. He coughed up four double faults while winning 67% of his first serve points. While he is not known for his serving prowess, he's one of the best returners on tour. However, he was unable to make any breakthroughs on the American's serve, failing to create a single break point opportunity.

Draper is a promising young player on the rise and has beaten some quality opponents this season. His lefty serve is a huge threat and if Schwartzman once again falters on return, he could be staring at yet another early loss. The Brit's forehand is a dangerous weapon as well.

Schwartzman's got some good wheels on him, but he'll need more than that to win this match. He'll need to take the lead and not let his opponent dictate the play. He hasn't had much success on grass and against a talented player like Draper, he has his task cut out for him. The youngster has played some amazing tennis recently and looks good to score yet another upset win.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far