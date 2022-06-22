Eastbourne 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Garbine Muguruza vs (12) Camila Giorgi.

Date: 22 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: 11 am local time, 5 am ET and 3:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi preview

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza will take on World No. 26 Camila Giorgi in the third round of the 2022 Rothesay International on Wednesday.

Muguruza's grasscourt season started with a first-round loss to Andrea Petkovic in Berlin. She didn't have much luck in doubles either, losing in the opening round yet again. After a first-round bye, the Spaniard took on Magdalena Frech in the second round at Eastbourne.

However, Muguruza looked like her former self in the second round as she dominated her opponent to clinch the opening set. She went up a break in the second set to lead 3-1, but Frech fought back to level the score. The duo then managed to hold serve until the tiebreak.

Muguruza led 4-0 in the tie-break, but her lead was cut to 5-4 very soon. The Spaniard then wasted three match points before getting the job done on her fourth opportunity to win 6-1, 7-6 (7).

wta @WTA







#RothesayInternational The No.5 seed moves on in Eastbourne @GarbiMuguruza advances to the Round of 16 with a 6-1, 7-6(7) win over Frech! The No.5 seed moves on in Eastbourne ➡️🇪🇸 @GarbiMuguruza advances to the Round of 16 with a 6-1, 7-6(7) win over Frech!#RothesayInternational https://t.co/EY63Zwm9VH

Camila Giorgi at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Camila Giorgi made it to the quarterfinals in Birmingham last week, where she lost to eventual champion Beatriz Haddad Maia. She received a bye into the second round in Eastbourne, where she took on lucky loser Rebecca Marino.

Giorgi started off on a strong note, going up a break in the opening set to lead 2-0. Marino then won four games on the trot to take the lead. The Italian held serve to make it 4-3, and the duo traded holds over the next three games to tie the score at 5-5.

Giorgi managed to hold serve in the next game and then secured a break of serve to clinch the opener. The Italian trailed 2-0 in the second set, but swept the next four games to race ahead. Neither player managed to hold serve until the end of the match after this. Giorgi came out on top to win 7-5, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Muguruza lead Giorgi 2-1 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2016 Wimbledon in three sets.

Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Garbine Muguruza -135 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-135) Camila Giorgi +105 -1.5 (+220) Under 21.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Garbine Muguruza vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 French Open.

Muguruza has failed to replicate her form from last year that saw her clinch the WTA Finals and finish the year ranked number three. Prior to this tournament, her record for the year was a dismal 7-10. The former World No. 1 has won back-to-back matches in just one tournament so far at the Qatar Open in February.

Giorgi herself has struggled a fair bit this year and was on a seven-match losing streak until the French Open. She turned it around in Paris, reaching the fourth round there for the first time in her career. The Italian has played much better since then.

However, Giorgi's serve during her second-round contest against Marino was terrible. She hit a whopping 12 double faults and was in trouble due to foot faults as well. The Italian's groundstrokes have worked well over the last few matches but Giorgi will have to fix her serving troubles if she wants to progress further in the tournament.

Muguruza played a decent match against Frech, but allowed her opponent multiple chances to make a comeback. The Spaniard isn't that assertive anymore and panics quickly when things don't go her way, causing her game to fall apart.

Giorgi is quite a capable player on grass but if Muguruza is able to remain focused and not crumble under pressure, she's likely to reach the last eight.

Pick: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

