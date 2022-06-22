Eastbourne 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul

Date: 22 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €697,405.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul preview

Jannik Sinner will look to win his first match on grass this season

Second seed Jannik Sinner will take on Tommy Paul in the last 16 of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne on Wednesday. The Italian has won 27 out of 34 matches so far this season. Sinner started the season by winning all of his matches at the ATP Cup and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

He also reached the last eight of the Miami Masters before retiring against Francisco Cerundolon due to foot blisters.

During the clay-court season, Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open. He made it to the fourth round of the French Open but was forced to retire against Andrey Rublev due to injury.

Paul has won 19 out of 34 matches so far this season and reached a career-high ranking of 33.

The American reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 and the Adelaide International 2 in January before making it to the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.

The 25-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open before losing to Rafael Nadal in straight sets. He scripted a major upset at the Indian Wells Masters by ousting Alexander Zverev in the second round.

During the grass-court season, he suffered an opening round exit at the Libema Open before reaching the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships, where he was beaten by eventual champion Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

Paul entered the Rothesay International in Eastbourne and reached the second round by beating Francisco Cerundolo 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

This will be the second match between the two players, with Sinner currently leading 1-0 head-to-head. The Italian faced Paul in the first round of the Madrid Open this year and won 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3.

The winner of the match takes on either Alex de Minaur or Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals of the Rothesay International.

Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jannik Sinner -185 -2.5 (120) Over 22.5 (-125) Tommy Paul +140 +2.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-110)

Jannik Sinner vs Tommy Paul prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the favorite to win but Paul should not be written off. The Italian is yet to win on grass while his opponent has won only two out of five matches on the surface.

Sinner's aggressive baseline play, solid groundstrokes and court coverage will no doubt be tough for Paul. The Italian is also capable of quickly switching from defense to attack. His on-court calmness has often bailed him out of tough situations and he will look to maintain that composure if things get difficult for him.

Paul's major strength is his powerful forehand, with his net play just as good. His athleticism will also be useful when Sinner attacks.

The Italian is the superior player and should be able to get the better of Paul to clinch his first win on grass.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

