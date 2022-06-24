Eastbourne 2022: Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jelena Ostapenko vs (12) Camila Giorgi

Date: 25 June 2022

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi preview

Jelena Ostapenko and Camila Giorgi will battle for a spot in the summit clash of the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne on Friday.

Ostapenko, the defending champion, scored an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina. The Latvian continued her good form on serve, firing down eight aces en-route to victory in a little over an hour.

Having also beaten solid grasscourt players in the form of Madison Keys and Ajla Tomljanovic, Ostapenko will look to carry the momentum into the business end of the tournament.

Giorgi is playing in her second consecutive Eastbourne semifinal.

Giorgi, meanwhile, has also posted straight-sets wins in all her matches this week. The Italian was in top form during her quarterfinal against Viktoriya Tomova, blasting winners from every corner of the court.

Giorgi enjoys playing in the quick Eastbourne conditions, having reached the semifinals of the event last year — but was forced to retire from the contest. She will be hoping for a better outcome this time around.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

The two players have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at 1-1. Ostapenko won their only meeting on grass in two tight sets at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi odds

Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Ostapenko will be keen on defending her crown.

Given the duo's recent results in Eastbourne, it would be safe to say that both Jelena Ostapenko and Camila Giorgi are very comfortable playing on quick surfaces.

Neither player likes to engage in long rallies and will search for an opening to finish points quickly. In such a match-up involving two players with high-risk, aggressive games, the winner-to-unforced error ratio is often key in determining the outcome.

While both players have showcased sublime hitting off the ground, Giorgi has shown a more measured approach when it comes to contructing longer rallies. This was evident when she played against formidable grasscourt opponents like Garbine Mugurza and the big-serving Rebecca Marino.

Ostapenko, meanwhile, has been on the court for only about two hours in total and she is prone to having extended periods of patchy play. Against someone like Giorgi, who possesses the weapons to take the racquet away from an opponent's hands, any let-ups can prove extremely costly.

Prediction: Giorgi to win in three sets

