Eastbourne 2022: Madison Keys vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Fixture: (11) Madison Keys vs Lauren Davis

Date: June 21, 2022

Tournament: Eastbourne 2022

Round: Second Round (round of 32)

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Madison Keys vs Lauren Davis preview

Eleventh seed Madison Keys and Lauren Davis will lock horns in the second round of the Eastbourne Rothesay International on Tuesday.

Keys has won 18 out of 28 matches this season, with runs to the semifinals of the Australian Open and quarterfinals at Indian Wells being her stand-out performances.

The American decided to rest for the first two events of the grass court season and will be entering Eastbourne on the back of a fourth-round exit at the French Open, bested by Veronika Kudermetova in three sets 1-6,6-3,6-1.

Keys started on a high note, dominating the opening hour of tennis but couldn't handle the pressure from the Russian once she played herself into form. She played brilliantly in the first week and would be feeling gutted to miss out on making a deep run in Paris.

She will be looking for her second title in 2022 after winning the Adelaide International in January.

Romanian Tennis @WTARomania Very tough conditions and an opponent who played very well today are what Gabi had in store for her today. Never really able to get a rhythm going, but Gabi did well to try and make a late comeback, but was too late. Lauren Davis defeated Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-4. Very tough conditions and an opponent who played very well today are what Gabi had in store for her today. Never really able to get a rhythm going, but Gabi did well to try and make a late comeback, but was too late. Lauren Davis defeated Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-4. https://t.co/qfx0PmYjfy

Lauren Davis, on the other hand, registered a straight sets victory over Gabriella Ruse in the first round of the Eastbourne International to set up a meeting against the 2017 US Open finalist.

The game was riddled with errors, as both competitors lost their serve multiple times and found it difficult to get any sort of rhythm to get going in the match. But the American held her nerve when it mattered the most and broke the World No. 55 twice in the penutimate games of the first two sets to edge out the contest.

Davis has only played 16 matches in 2022 and has managed to win seven of those. She put up a tough fight against third seed Camilia Giorgi in the Birmingham Rothesay Classic last week but couldn't get the win and progress further than the third-round.

Madison Keys vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

Keys leads the head-to-head 4-2 against Davis. In other meeting at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, Keys defeated her fellow American 6-1, 6-4.

Madison Keys vs Lauren Davis odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Madison Keys -400 -4.5(-120) Under 20.5(-115) Lauren Davis +280 +4.5(-115) Over 20.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Madison Keys vs Lauren Davis prediction

Keys will be the overwhelming favourite heading into this contest. She has always performed well on the big stage and will be looking to prepare well before the Wimbledon Championships.

She won 65 percent of her first serve points but could only manage to save 3 out of 8 break points against Kudermetova. The American is one of the cleanest hitters of the ball and is known for her all-round game. She has a steady approach towards matches and is mentally one of the strongest players on tour.

Davis fired five aces and won 70 percent of her first serve points against Ruse. The 28-year old also converted six out of nine break points, which proved to be the difference in her win over the Romanian in the first round. Davis is primarily known for her efficient backhand and swift movement on the court.

Keys will be playing her first match on grass this season against a very tricky opponent. She'll need to settle in quickly and not let her American compatriot control the match in the early proceedings. Staying away from Davis' backhand could be a good idea until she gets used to the surface. Keys has an astounding 73 percent success ratio on grass and should be able to kick-start her 2022 season with a win.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

