Eastbourne 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Maxime Cressy vs Jack Draper

Date: 24 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €697,405.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Draper preview

Maxime Cressy will square off against Jack Draper in the semifinals of the Eastbourne International on Friday.

Cressy continued his brilliant run in the tournament with a stunning win over top seed Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

The American lost his serve in the third game of the match and was on the backfoot in the opening half hour. But he stayed calm and was able to break the British No. 1 twice and clinch the first set 7-5. Cressy remained strong on serve in the second set and won the match after converting his fourth match point.

ATP Tour @atptour



Maxime Cressy takes out the top seed in Eastbourne 7-5 7-5 to a spot in the semi-finals



@the_LTA | #RothesayInternational



Too good!Maxime Cressy takes out the top seed in Eastbourne 7-5 7-5 toa spot in the semi-finals Too good! Maxime Cressy takes out the top seed in Eastbourne 7-5 7-5 to 🔒 a spot in the semi-finals 🙌@the_LTA | #RothesayInternational https://t.co/JPIeSJkSKI

The 25-year-old has won 13 out of 28 matches this season and will be playing in his second semifinals. His previous appearance in the last four of an ATP event came at the Melbourne Summer Set, where he eventually lost to Rafael Nadal in the final.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Draper upsets World No. 15 Schwartzman 7-5 7-6 and moves into the last 8 in Eastbourne!



#RothesayInternational IncredibleDraper upsets World No. 15 Schwartzman 7-5 7-6 and moves into the last 8 in Eastbourne! Incredible 👏Draper upsets World No. 15 Schwartzman 7-5 7-6 and moves into the last 8 in Eastbourne!#RothesayInternational https://t.co/v17dZkhUaY

Jack Draper, on the other hand, is through to his first ever semifinal at an ATP event. The young Brit entered Eastbourne on the back of a second-round exit at the Queen's Club Championships. He defeated Jenson Brooksby, fourth seed Diego Schwartzman and Ryan Peniston en route to the final.

Draper lost his serve early in both sets against Peniston, but wrestled back those breaks to engineer a memorable 6-3, 6-3 win over his fellow countryman.

The 20-year-old has won four Challenger tournaments this season and has beaten the likes of Taylor Fritz and the winner of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, Tim van Rijthoven.

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Draper head-to-head

Cressy and Draper have never faced each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maxime Cressy -120 +1.5 (-145) Over 23.5 (-135) Jack Draper -105 -1.5 (+100) Under 23.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Maxime Cressy vs Jack Draper prediction

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Six

Cressy is the slight favourite heading into this encounter. The American has not only served well this week, but has also been excellent on return.

The World No. 60 won 80% of his first serve points against Cameron Norrie and hit 10 aces. Cressy likes to serve and volley, especially on the quicker grass courts. His big serve makes him a formidable opponent on grass.

Draper finished runner-up in the Boys' singles at Wimbledon a few years ago. He has struggled with injuries in years gone by but has managed to stay fit this year. The Brit has won 30 out of 37 matches in all competitions this season.

Draper won 78% of his first serve points against Peniston and fired nine aces. The youngster moves swiftly across the court and plays an aggressive brand of tennis. His sudden injection of pace often takes opponents by surprise.

While Cressy has more experience than Draper, the young Brit has more variety to his game. If he can return well and attack Cressy's second serve in particular, he should be able to progress to his first final on the ATP tour.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far