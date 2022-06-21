Eastbourne 2022: Paula Badosa vs Jodie Burrage preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Paula Badosa vs (WC) Jodie Burrage.

Date: 21 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Match timing: Approx. 5.30 pm local time, 6.30 pm CET, 12.30 pm ET, 10 pm IST

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC.

Paula Badosa vs Jodie Burrage preview

Top seed Paula Badosa will open her Rothesay International campaign against British wildcard Jodie Burrage at Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 21.

Badosa made a superb start to the season, winning her third career title in Sydney. While the Middle Eastern swing didn't prove to be successful for the Spaniard, she rediscovered her rhythm once the tour moved to North America.

The World No. 4 made it to the semifinals in Indian Wells and the quarterfinals in both Miami and Charleston. The 24-year-old was able to bring that momentum to the European red clay season too as she stormed into the last four in Stuttgart.

However, Badosa faded away for the rest of the clay season, with her Roland Garros challenge ending in a third-round retirement due to a right calf injury against Veronika Kudermetova.

Having recovered, Badosa will now be playing her first match on grass this year against Burrage.

Jodie Burrage in action at the Rothesay International Eastbourne

Burrage, meanwhile, is a 23-year-old who has four singles and five doubles titles on the ITF circuit. The Brit has already had some commendable showings this grass season.

After reaching the semifinals at the ITF $100,000 event in Surbiton, she made the second round at the WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham. Burrage then produced her best performance of the year to finish as the runner-up at the ITF $100,000 event in Ilkley last week. The superb run has catapulted her to a career-best world ranking of 169.

LTA @the_LTA



fights back for her best ranking and 1st Biggest win of her career @jodieburrage fights back for her best ranking and 1st @WTA 500 level win at the #RothesayInternational Biggest win of her career 🙌@jodieburrage fights back for her best ranking and 1st @WTA 500 level win at the #RothesayInternational https://t.co/WMBlQ51GSR

Burrage has continued to enthrall her home crowd this week in Eastbourne as well. On Monday, she showed tremendous grit and self-belief to notch up the biggest win of her career against World No. 80 Petra Martic 3-6, 7-5 6-3 in the first round en route to a meeting with Badosa.

Paula Badosa vs Jodie Burrage head-to-head

Badosa and Burrage have never met on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Jodie Burrage odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Paula Badosa -450 -4.5 (-125) Over 19.5 (-154) Jodie Burrage +333 +4.5 (-110) Under 19.5 (+105)

(All odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Paula Badosa vs Jodie Burrage prediction

Badosa hits the ball during a training session ahead of the Rothesay International

Badosa is the favorite to come through this match by dint of her experience and world ranking. An aggressive baseliner with a potent first serve, the Spaniard reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Her opponent, on the other hand, has never been past the first round at the grasscourt Major. However, Burrage is coming into this clash with a ton of momentum, something Badosa needs to be wary of. The Brit has won as many as nine matches during the current grasscourt swing, which will give her tremendous confidence ahead of her meeting with the top seed.

Burrage put up a good display on both serve and return during her opening-round match against Martic, slamming eight aces and converting six of her 10 break points. She will look to bring the same quality against the Spaniard too, who will be playing her first match in three weeks.

Badosa could need some time to shake off the rust and adjust herself to a new surface. A slow start from the World No. 4 thus won't be surprising, but once she finds her serve and rhythm, she could be hard to stop.

Pick: Paula Badosa to win in three sets.

