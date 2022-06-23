Eastbourne 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Petra Kvitova vs (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: 25 June 2022

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Petra Kvitova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Petra Kvitova will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the 2022 Rothesay Eastbourne International. This will be their second meeting on grass this season.

Kvitova has managed to steady the ship over the last week after enduring a rough start to her grasscourt campaign — having lost to Haddad Maia in her opening match at Birmingham. The Czech has scored three solid wins here in Eastbourne and looked close to her best in her 6-3, 6-4 dismissal of Harriet Dart.

A former finalist here in Eastbourne, Kvitova will now be eyeing nothing short of a title finish at the last stop before Wimbledon.

Beatriz Haddad Maia is on a 13-match winning streak.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, will look to continue her hot streak heading into the business end of another grasscourt tournament. The Brazilian has already captured back-to-back trophies in Nottingham and Birmingham, having beaten the likes of Kvitova, Simona Halep, Maria Sakkari and Camila Giorgi en-route.

Here in Eastbourne, Haddad Maia survived a three-set battle against Kaia Kanepi before cruising past Jodie Burrage. She received a walkover in her quarterfinal against Lesia Tsurneko.

Petra Kvitova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Beatriz Haddad Maia leads Petra Kvitova in their current head-to-head 1-0, having taken the win at Birmingham a couple of weeks ago.

Petra Kvitova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Petra Kvitova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Kvitova will be looking to exact revenege on her loss in Birmigham.

Petra Kvitova finally looks to have left her serving woes behind her. Barring the opening set stumble against Katie Boulter in the third round, the Czech has been emphatic in the department. She faced only one break point in the entirety of her quarterfinal contest.

It is in stark contrast to her performance at Birmingham, where she served seven double faults and dropped her serve on four occasions against Haddad Maia — who capitalised on the free points by staying solid behind her own delivery to eke out a close win.

The Brazilian, however, will have a hard time making inroads into Kvitova's service games if the latter can maintain the level that she has shown this week. Kvitova also possesses more firepower off the ground than her opponent and a lot will depend on her execution.

Haddad Maia has found answers to everything that her opponents have thrown at her over the last fortnight, but with Kvitova beginning to improve her level, the Brazilian will need to have a slightly different gameplan than last time. Unless Haddad Maia can step in and take the ball early and keep her opponent off balance, she risks being blown away by her fellow southpaw's firepower.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets

