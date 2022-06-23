Eastbourne 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Harriet Dart preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Petra Kvitova vs Harriet Dart

Date: 23 June 2022

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Harriet Dart preview

For the second match running, Petra Kvitova will face off against an in-form British wildcard in the form of Harriet Dart in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne on Thursday.

Kvitova, the 14th seed, needed nearly two-and-a-half hours to battle past Katie Boulter in their third-round contest. The Czech could not capitalise on a strong start and dropped the opening set 5-7. Having caught lightning in a bottle in the second set, she steadied the ship to prevail 5-7, 6-0, 7-5.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has endured a rough season this year, but having found some form on her favorite surface, she will now be eyeing her first semifinal of the season.

Dart scored twin victories on Wednesday.

Dart, meanwhile, had a busy day at the Eastbourne International on Wednesday as the Brit, who is in the midst of a breakthrough season, completed her second-round match against Jil Teichmann that was suspended late on Tuesday night.

She then returned in the evening to score another three-set win over Marta Kostyuk to move into the biggest quarterfinal of her career. The Brit has a fair few grasscourt wins under her belt, with quarterfinal and second-round runs to show for at her last two events,

Petra Kvitova vs Harriet Dart head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Kvitova and Dart, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Kvitova vs Harriet Dart odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Petra Kvitova -250 - - Harriet Dart +190 - -

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Petra Kvitova vs Harriet Dart prediction

Kvitova will be eyeing her first semifinal of the season.

Petra Kvitova's season has been marred by a series of injury-induced retirements and early exits. The Czech, however, has looked at her most comfortable on the grasscourts here in Eastbourne.

Her serve, which has been hit-and-miss all season, has worked consistently this week — she has won 90% and 75% points behind it in her two matches — and she will once again rely on it to win her a fair few easy points on Thursday.

Kvitova did lose her focus while closing out the opening-set against Boulter and will need to work on keeping her nerves in check, especially against a dogged opponent in the form of Harriet Dart. The Brit possesses a well-rounded game and does not give away too many points for free.

Dart's aggressive return game has also paid rich dividends as she has created a whopping 36 break opportunities in her last two matches. Playing against Kvitova, she will look to extend rallies and force the Czech into spraying errors.

That said, if Kvitova can work on keeping the scoreboard pressure away from her mind and continue playing aggressively without too many slip-ups, she could prove to be a tough nut to crack for the Brit.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets

