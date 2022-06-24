Eastbourne 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Petra Kvitova vs (8) Jelena Ostapenko

Date: 25 June 2022

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Both Petra Kvitova and Jelena Ostapenko came through straight set wins in their last-four encounters to set up a showdown in the summit clash of the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne on Saturday.

First out on Centre Court, Kvitova snapped Beatriz Haddad Maia's winning streak by handing her a 7-6(5), 6-4 defeat in a tight tussle. The Czech lost to the Brazilian in Birmingham earlier this year, but turned in a sublime performance to flip the result on Friday.

The 32-year-old continued her dominance on serve as she managed to close out a second consecutive match without getting broken. She will now look to carry the momentum all the way to a fifth grasscourt title.

Jelena Ostapenko was ruthless in her dismissal of Camila Giorgi,

Ostapenko has done exceptionally well to bounce back from her surprise second-round exit to Dayana Yastremska in Birmingham last week. The Latvian has been ruthless in some of her wins and is through to her second consecutive final in Eastbourne without dropping a set.

She peaked in her semifinal encounter against Camila Giorgi — blasting winners from every corner of the court — and will enter Saturday's final high on confidence.

Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Petra Kvitova and Jelena Ostapenko are evenly matched in their previous eight meetings, with their head-to-head at a 4-4 deadlock. The two played in Dunai earlier this year, with Ostapenko coming through in a third-set tiebreaker.

Petra Kvitova vsJelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jelena Ostapenko - - - Petra Kvitova - - -

(Odds to be updated soon)

Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Petra Kvitova will be eyeing her first title of the season.

Petra Kvitova last played in the Eastbourne final in 2011, the year that she lifted her first Wimbledon crown. The Czech, who has a power-packed game that is tailor-made for grass, has once again looked close to her best leading up to the summit clash.

Her serve, in contrast to the rest of the season, has been particularly effective in Eastbourne this week. The southpaw has used the shot to dig herself out of trouble on multiple occasions, including while serving out her last two matches.

Against an aggressive returner in the form of Ostapenko, the former finalist will once again need to post solid numbers behind serve. The Latvian has been on a rampage all week and will look to take on any short balls that come her way in the final as well.

With both women possessing similarly power-packed games, it will come down to the players holding their nerves in the big moments. And that is where Kvitova's experience of having closed out some close matches this week might give her an edge.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far