Eastbourne 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Rothesay International

Fixture: (14) Petra Kvitova vs (WC) Katie Boulter

Date: 22 June 2022

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Petra Kvitova vs Katie Boulter preview

Petra Kvitova will take on wildcard Katie Boulter in the third round of the 2022 Rothesay International in Eastbourne on Wednesday.

Kvitova, the 14th seed, eased past a tricky opening-round opponent in the form of Donna Vekic. The Czech produced a supreme serving performance to deny her opponent any inroads into the match, winning 6-1, 7-6(1) after an hour and 12 minutes.

Having struggled for form in the lead-up to the grasscourt season, Kvitova will now look to build on her dominant first win.

Boulter beat Karolina Pliskova in her last match at the Rothesay International Eastbourne

Boulter, meanwhile, continued her breakthrough summer at home by scoring a major upset win over last year's Wimbledon finalist and fourth seed Karolina Pliskova. The Brit brought an incredible level of tenacity to her match, ousting her fancied opponent after dropping the first set.

Boulter has raked in quite a few grasscourt wins this season, with the stunner over Pliskova being her seventh overall — besides being her first career win over a top-10 opponent.

Petra Kvitova vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Kvitova and Boulter, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Kvitova vs Katie Boulter odds

Petra Kvitova vs Katie Boulter prediction

Kvitova will look to build on her dominant second-round win

Her recent run of poor form notwithstanding, Kvitova looked to be in complete control of her game in the match against Vekic. The southpaw's powerful hitting from the baseline and accurate serve allowed her opponent very little room to create any opening.

Kvitova dropped only four points in the entire match behind her first serve and will look to replicate those numbers against Katie Boulter.

The Brit overcame a nervous start against Pliskova and was striking the ball with a lot of freedom by the middle of the second set. Her forehand did most of the heavy lifting as she managed to push her opponent onto the backfoot and take control.

One area where Boulter could improve is her break point conversion as she squandered as many as 14 chances on Tuesday.

Kvitova can expect a tough test against the Brit, who has played a lot of good matches on grass this season. That said, if she can keep striking the ball as cleanly as she did in her match against Vekic, the Czech should be able to post consecutive wins for the first time since Miami.

Pick: Kvitova to win two tight sets

