Eastbourne 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (6) Alex de Minaur

Date: 24 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €697,405.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur preview

Third seed Taylor Fritz will take on defending champion Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Eastbourne International on Friday.

Fritz has won 67% of his matches this season, with a title-winning campaign at Indian Wells being his standout performance.

The American came to the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club on the back of a three-match losing streak, having made early exits from the French Open, the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships and the Queen's Club Championships.

However, the 24-year-old has steadied the ship with wins over Thiago Monteiro and Alexander Bublik en route to the semifinals at Eastbourne.

Fritz broke Bublik three times in the quarterfinals and held his serve throughout the match, wrapping up the tie in just over an hour to move into his second semifinal of 2022.

Alex de Minaur has won 61% of his matches this year. The Australian reached the semifinals at Barcelona and Lyon, but hasn't made a final this season.

De Minaur came to Eastbourne with only one win on grass this season, but has gone on a three-match winning streak since then. He got the better of Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals.

Both players each won a set to take the match into a decider. De Minaur's hopes of defending his title looked to be slipping away when he trailed 4-1 in the third set, but the World No. 24 dug deep and won five games in a row to snatch a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

De Minaur leads Fritz 3-2 in the head-to-head. However, Fritz defeated the Australian 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Taylor Fritz +100 +1.5 (-135) Over 21.5 (-250) Alex de Minaur -130 -1.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (+160)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Taylor Fritz is all concentration as he plays a forehand

Fritz has got his grasscourt season back on track after a few disappointing losses. The American won this tournament in 2019 and looks good to challenge for the title again.

Fritz seems to have finally adapted to the grass and served well against Alexander Bublik, firing five aces and winning 78% of his first serve points. He will need to put up a similar performance against the talented de Minaur.

De Minaur has won five ATP titles but never managed to defend any of those. He's just two wins away from changing that. The Australian won 69% of his first serve points against Tommy Paul and hit seven aces.

Apart from being one of the fastest players on tour, de Minaur has shown improved poise and resilience of late. He constructs points well and isn't afraid to move in at the net. The sixth seed has pulled off some incredible passing shots in Eastbourne this week.

Taylor Fritz has been the better player over the past year or so, but his shaky form in recent weeks gives the Australian a slight edge in this contest.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets.

