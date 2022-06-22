Eastbourne 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Monteiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Monteiro

Date: 22 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €697,405.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Monteiro preview

Third seed Taylor Fritz will square off against Thiago Monteiro in the second round of the Eastbourne International on Wednesday.

Fritz has won 21 out of 32 matches this season, with a title run at Indian Wells and a quarter-final finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters amongst his best performances.

The American has had a disappointing start to the grasscourt season with back-to-back first-round exits at the Rosmsalen Grass Court Championships and Queen's Club.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



New discomfiture at Queen's for



Queen's, 1st round

's-Hertogenbosch, 1st round

Roland-Garros, 2nd round Post Indian Wells title times are tough for Taylor FritzNew discomfiture at Queen's for @BNPPARIBASOPEN champion:Queen's, 1st round's-Hertogenbosch, 1st roundRoland-Garros, 2nd round Post Indian Wells title times are tough for Taylor FritzNew discomfiture at Queen's for @BNPPARIBASOPEN champion: ❌ Queen's, 1st round❌ 's-Hertogenbosch, 1st round❌ Roland-Garros, 2nd round https://t.co/er0uoPYegU

The American will be looking to sharpen his game and snap a three-match losing streak at Eastbourne, a tournament he won in 2019.

Thiago Monteiro has won 11 out of 21 matches this season, with runs to the quarterfinals of the Belgrade Open and the Chile Open being his stand-out performances.

The Brazilian is on a three-match winning streak in Eastbourne after coming through the qualifiers and beating Ugo Humbert in an enthralling first-round encounter.

Both players served well in the first set, which was decided by a tie-break. Monteiro lost five points in a row to start the tie-break and could never recover after that. However, the Brazilian upped his level in the next two sets to complete an outstanding 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Monteiro head-to-head

Fritz and Monteiro have never faced each other, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Monteiro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Taylor Fritz -350 -3.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-115) Thiago Monteiro +240 +3.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-115)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Monteiro prediction

Fritz has struggled on grass this season, failing to win a match. The top-ranked American put an end to Rafael Nadal's winning streak in his title-winning campaign at Indian Wells, but sustained an injury in May which has impacted his performances of late.

Fritz has one of the best serves on tour. But against Jack Draper at Queen's, he only managed to land 52% of his first serves. The 24-year-old will need to make adjustments quickly ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Monterio has collected three wins on the trot after being unable to get over the line in a grasscourt match for nearly three years. The World No. 94 has never won consecutive grasscourt matches in the main draw and his only second-round match on the surface ended in defeat against Karen Khachanov at Wimbledon in 2017.

The Brazilian won 81% of his first serve points against Humbert and will need to serve as well or better to have any chance against Fritz. Monteiro is a solid baseliner, generating a good amount of top spin on his groundstrokes. He uses his powerful forehand to win the majority of his points.

Monteiro is in good form but if Fritz can get his serve going, he should be too hot to handle for the Brazilian.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far