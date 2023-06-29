Eastbourne 2023: Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina
Tournament: Rothesay International 2023
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor grass
Prize money: $780,637
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital
Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina preview
Second seed Caroline Garcia will take on Daria Kastakina in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International on Thursday.
The French tennis player has had a decent season so far, chalking up 27 wins from 40 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Lyon Open and the Monterrey Open. She also reached the fourth round at the 2023 Australian Open.
After reaching the quarterfinals in Berlin, the 29-year-old brought her A-game to the Eastbourne International. She navigated a tough match against Madison Brengle and then delivered an impressive display against Ana Bogdan in the second round. She cruised past the Russian qualifier in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.
On the other hand, Daria Kasatkina has made a modest start to the season, amassing 18 wins from 32 matches and a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International. She also reached the semifinals in Charleston and the fourth round at Roland Garros.
The Russian player arrived at the Eastbourne International after a disappointing early exit in Berlin. She started her campaign with a comfortable victory over Anhelina Kalinina and then faced a tough challenge against Karolina Pliskova. Despite losing the first set, Kasatkina showed her determination and fought back to secure a thrilling win against the Czech palyer 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head
Garcia leads the head-to-head against Kasatkina 2-1. She defeated the Russian most recently at the 2022 WTA Finals.
Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina prediction
Both players look determined to keep their title hopes alive and end their preparations for Wimbledon on a high. Garcia, with her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive baseline play, has been in fine form this season, boasting three quarterfinal appearances in the last three months. Her recent performances, including a straight-set victory over Ana Bogdan, demonstrate her readiness for the challenge.
Kasatkina, however, shouldn't be underestimated. Despite a modest season start, her resilience was evident in her comeback win against Karolina Pliskova. Her versatile game, characterized by a mix of spins and angles, could pose a challenge for her French opponent.
Considering their head-to-head record and Garcia's affinity for grass courts, the second seed seems to have the upper hand. Kasatkina will need to disrupt her rhythm with her varied shot-making to have a say in this match.
In this clash of styles, Garcia's power and precision might just edge out Kasatkina's craftiness. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter, which might go the distance but eventually Garcia should be able to advance to the semifinals.
Pick: Garcia to win in three sets.