Eastbourne 2023: Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Five

Second seed Caroline Garcia will take on Daria Kastakina in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International on Thursday.

The French tennis player has had a decent season so far, chalking up 27 wins from 40 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Lyon Open and the Monterrey Open. She also reached the fourth round at the 2023 Australian Open.

After reaching the quarterfinals in Berlin, the 29-year-old brought her A-game to the Eastbourne International. She navigated a tough match against Madison Brengle and then delivered an impressive display against Ana Bogdan in the second round. She cruised past the Russian qualifier in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

On the other hand, Daria Kasatkina has made a modest start to the season, amassing 18 wins from 32 matches and a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International. She also reached the semifinals in Charleston and the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The Russian player arrived at the Eastbourne International after a disappointing early exit in Berlin. She started her campaign with a comfortable victory over Anhelina Kalinina and then faced a tough challenge against Karolina Pliskova. Despite losing the first set, Kasatkina showed her determination and fought back to secure a thrilling win against the Czech palyer 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Garcia leads the head-to-head against Kasatkina 2-1. She defeated the Russian most recently at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Caroline Garcia -120 -1.5 (+175) Under 20.5 (+115) Daria Kasatkina -110 +1.5 (-250) Over 20.5 (-160)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Caroline Garcia vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Great Britain v France: Day Two

Both players look determined to keep their title hopes alive and end their preparations for Wimbledon on a high. Garcia, with her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive baseline play, has been in fine form this season, boasting three quarterfinal appearances in the last three months. Her recent performances, including a straight-set victory over Ana Bogdan, demonstrate her readiness for the challenge.

Kasatkina, however, shouldn't be underestimated. Despite a modest season start, her resilience was evident in her comeback win against Karolina Pliskova. Her versatile game, characterized by a mix of spins and angles, could pose a challenge for her French opponent.

Considering their head-to-head record and Garcia's affinity for grass courts, the second seed seems to have the upper hand. Kasatkina will need to disrupt her rhythm with her varied shot-making to have a say in this match.

In this clash of styles, Garcia's power and precision might just edge out Kasatkina's craftiness. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter, which might go the distance but eventually Garcia should be able to advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Garcia to win in three sets.

