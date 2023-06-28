Eastbourne 2023: Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Coco Gauff vs (3) Jessica Pegula.

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 29, 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula preview

Coco Gauff in action at the Rothesay International

Fifth seed Coco Gauff will take on third seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Rothesay International on Thursday.

Gauff entered the WTA 500 event following a second-round exit at the bett1open and started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Bernarda Pera. She next faced Jodie Burrage in the Round of 16.

Gauff dominated the first set and won it 6-1 to take the lead in the match. The second set went the same way as Burrage had no breathing room and ended up losing the set by the same scoreline.

Jessica Pegula started her grass-court season in Eastbourne and faced Zheng Qinwen in the opening round. The 29-year-old American won 6-3, 6-4 to set up a second-round clash against Camila Osorio.

Pegula started the match strongly and drew first blood by winning the opening set 6-2. However, the Colombian roared back during the second set and won it 6-1 to force the match into a decider.

The final set saw Pegula making the decisive break in the eighth game before holding serve to win 6-3 and seal her spot in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Pegula leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having beaten her doubles teammate 6-4, 6-4 at last year's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Coco Gauff -160 -1.5 (+140) Over 21.5 (-125) Jessica Pegula +125 +1.5 (-200) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Four

Both players are capable of putting on a show for the crowd but Gauff's recent run of form gives her an edge entering the match.

The teenager has been very strong on her first serve lately, serving 11 aces and winning 42 out of 53 points so far in Eastbourne. Gauff generally plays aggressively and her game has had a lot more intensity in recent months. Her on-court composure will also come in very handy.

Pegula hasn't served too many aces in Eastbourne so far but has managed to win 59 out of 75 points on her first serve. She aso deploys an offensive game and cannot afford to make too many unforced erorrs.

While Pegula's performances over the past 12-15 months cannot be ignored, Gauff looks in lethal form, which might just be enough to see her through to the semifinals.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets

Poll : 0 votes