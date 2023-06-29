Eastbourne 2023: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 30, 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys preview

Coco Gauff plays a forehand at Rothesay International, Eastbourne

As the Eastbourne International 2023 reaches its semifinal stage, Coco Gauff, the tournament's fifth seed, prepares to go up against Madison Keys on June 30.

Carving her path to the semifinals, Coco Gauff, presently world No. 7, scored successive victories over Bernarda Pera (6-3, 6-2), Jodie Anna Burrage (6-1, 6-1), and Jessica Pegula (6-3, 6-3).

Demonstrating dominant form, Gauff breezed past Pegula in straight sets, registering 54 points against Pegula's 43, while showcasing aggressive tennis with 23 clean winners.

The teenage prodigy served three aces, double-faulting only once, and saving a break point while losing serve twice. With her potent first serve, she recorded a 65 percent in-play rate, earning her 72 percent (23/32) and 41 percent (7/17) points on the 1st and 2nd serve, respectively. Gauff stands undefeated in the tournament thus far, having seized 60 percent of the total points played.

On the other side of the net, Madison Keys, ranked 25th globally, defeated Tereza Martincova (7-64, 6-4), Xiyu Wang (6-2, 7-63), and Petra Martic (6-4, 6-1) en route to the semifinal.

Against Martic in the quarters, Keys played her shots to perfection, scoring 64 points to Martic's 47, including 30 emphatic winners. Boasting an 80 percent first serve in-play rate, she won 77 percent (30/39) of her 1st serve points and 40 percent (4/10) on the 2nd serve. Keys' exceptional form saw her breaking Martic four times, converting 80 percent of her break points (4/5).

Keys remains unbeaten in sets at Eastbourne, winning 55 percent of the points played. Her 2023 record holds 19 victories and 8 losses, including a perfect 3-0 on grass.

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys head-to-head

This will be the fourth face-off between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys. With the current head-to-head standing at 2-1 in favor of Gauff, they are yet to face each other on a grasscourt. Their most recent face-off saw Gauff triumph 6-2, 7-5 in the Dubai quarterfinals back in February 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys prediction

Madison Keys in action at Rothesay International Eastbourne

In the forthcoming Eastbourne Open 2023 semi-finals, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are primed for a thrilling duel. While Keys boasts an illustrious career that speaks volumes about her experience, Gauff's resilience and nerve when up against prominent figures are equally noteworthy.

Having shown immense strength in her game, Keys has the capability to seize this match. However, Gauff's record speaks for itself - she's managed to weather powerful opponents on hardcourts before, suggesting she may find the grass an even friendlier surface.

Her current form is nothing short of extraordinary; having dominated sets in her recent three matches, she’s demonstrated remarkable agility and control.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

