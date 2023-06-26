Eastbourne 2023: Daria Kasatkina vs Karolína Plíšková preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Daria Kasatkina vs Karolína Plíšková

Date: Wednesday, June 28

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Daria Kasatkina vs Karolína Plíšková preview

Daria Kasatkina in action at Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Daria Kasatkina from Russia will square off against Czech professional Karolína Plíšková in the second round of Eastbourne International 2023 on Wednesday.

World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina clinched a straightforward victory 6-3, 6-1, against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in her first round match.

18th-ranked Plíšková, on the other hand, advanced to the second round as Elise Mertens retired in the third set of their opening round encounter. Plíšková was leading 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-0, when Mertens retired.

In her last ten matches, Kasatkina has recorded six wins and four losses. Across the ten matches, an average of 23 games were played, with Kasatkina winning an average of 12.9 games per match. Looking at her wins, 83.3% were straight-sets victories, while she came back from a set down in 16.7% of the matches.

Plíšková's last ten matches have included four victories and six defeats. An average of 21.5 games were played across these matches, with Plíšková securing an average of 10.1 games. Her straight-sets victories accounted for 75% of her wins, whereas she came back from a set down to win 25% of the time.

Daria Kasatkina vs Karolína Plíšková head-to-head

The Eastbourne International 2023 second-round fixture will be the fourth meeting between Daria Kasatkina and Karolína Plíšková.

Plíšková currently leads their head-to-head: 2-1. All three of their previous meetings came in 2016 and the upcoming clash will be their first on grass.

Daria Kasatkina vs Karolína Plíšková odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daria Kasatkina Karolina Plíšková

Odds will be updated when available

Daria Kasatkina vs Karolína Plíšková prediction

Karolína Plíšková plays a forehand at Rothesay International Eastbourne

With two victories under her belt in their past encounters, Plíšková might have the psychological edge coming into the upcoming match. However, recent form favours Kasatkina, who boasts a more consistent record in her last ten matches.

Plíšková, renowned for her powerful serve and precise groundstrokes, could capitalise on these weapons to trouble Kasatkina. But she'll need to overcome the momentum that Kasatkina will be carrying from her previous victories.

On the other hand, if Kasatkina can maintain her aggression and focus, it might just be enough to break through Plíšková's defences.

If Kasatkina can put pressure Plíšková's backhand, minimizing her own unforced errors, she could level their head-to-head on Wednesday.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.

