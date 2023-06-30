Eastbourne 2023 final: Daria Kasatkina vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Daria Kasatkina vs Madison Keys

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: July 1, 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Daria Kasatkina vs Madison Keys preview

Daria Kasatkina at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Former top 10 players Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys will contest the final of the 2023 Rothsay International on Saturday.

Kasatkina scored wins over Anhelina Kalinina, Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Garcia to make the last eight. She was up against Camila Giorgi in the semifinals. Despite losing her serve at the start of the first set, the Russian built up a commanding 5-1 lead.

Giorgi was unable to recover from the deficit as Kasatkina safeguarded the lead to clinch the opener. The latter led 4-2 in the second set and even served for the match at 5-4, but was unable to do so successfully.

Giorgi struck back to level the score, but Kasatkina snagged another break to go 6-5 up. She wrapped up the prcceedings on her second attempt to win the match 6-2, 7-5 and reach her second final of the year.

Keys defeated Tereza Martincova, Wang Xiyu and Petra Martic to reach the semifinals, where she faced fellow teenger Coco Gauff. The two were evenly matched for a while, but the 28-year old took control of the first set soon enough.

Keys bagged five of the last six games of the set to clinch it. She fell behind 2-0 in the second set, but flipped the script in no time as she went on to win the match 6-3, 6-3. The American has now reached her first final of the season.

Daria Kasatkina vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Keys leads Kasatkina 8-2 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Charleston Open in three sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Madison Keys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina -120 -1.5 (+175) Over 21.5 (-120) Madison Keys -110 +1.5 (-250) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daria Kasatkina vs Madison Keys prediction

Madison Keys at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Keys is in the zone this week, making it to the championship round without dropping a set. She's a former champion in Eastbourne, claiming the title back in 2014 and now has a shot at securing another one. Her serve and powerful groundstrokes proved to be too much for Gauff to handle in the previous round.

Kasatkina overcame her nerves towards the end to outlast the big-hitting Giorgi. She'll now have to deal with Keys, who plays a similar brand of tennis, for the title. The rivalry leans heavily in the American's favor, however, the Russian has won two of their last three matches.

Keys is generally able to overpower Kasatkina with her groundstrokes. The former is a better server too and is able to feast on her opponent's relatively weak serve as well. The American at times hits herself out of contention by making too many errors, but she seems too focused this week to commit that mistake.

Given how they've played this week, Keys has a good shot at laying her hands on the winner's trophy.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

