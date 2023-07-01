Eastbourne 2023 Final: Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Fixture: (2) Tommy Paul vs (4) Francisco Cerundolo

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: Saturday, July 1

Round: Final

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €723,655

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Paul is into the final.

Second seed Tommy Paul takes on fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo in the Eastbourne final on Saturday, July 1.

Barely hours after completing their semifinals on Saturday as rain played havoc with the schedule on Friday, the two players will return for double duty. Cerundolo will be comparatively the fresher of the two, as he needed just one game to complete his three-set win over Mackenzie McDonald.

World No. 17 Paul, meanwhile, got the better of Gregoire Barrere in straight sets. The American conceded four games in the opener to draw first blood. He continued in the same vein in the second, dropping just three games to move into the title match.

Paul is now 22-13 on the season and into his second final in 2023, having fallen in the title match in Acapulco. He also lost the Aix-en-Provence Challenger summit clash to Andy Murray on clay.

Meanwhile, the 19th-ranked Cerundolo faced a tougher outing against McDonald in a match that started on Friday. The Argentine won just two games in a lopsided opener as McDonald drew first blood.

However, Cerundolo roared back into the contest, levelling matters by taking the second set 7-5. Rain stopped play on the day with the Argentine leading 5-2. Cerundolo returned on Saturday to complete the formalities, improving to 27-16 in 2023.

The Lyon finalist is having an impressive season, making multiple quarterfinals, including Miami and Rome. He's now looking to win his first title on grass at Eastbourne.

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The two players have evenly split their two previous meetings - both on grass. Cerundolo won their last clash in the Queen's first round two weeks ago.

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Tommy Paul Francisco Cerundolo

The odds will be updated when they release.

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Cerundolo is into his first grasscourt final.

Both Paul and Cerundolo are quintessentially baseliners and have pretty similar game styles - big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

Both players have dropped a set in three matches this week and have won three sets apiece in two previous meetings. That promises an intriguing final that could go either way.

Paul is marginally more experienced on grass, going 11-7, while Cerundolo is 5-4 on the surface. Expect the American to reign supreme in a tough contest.

Pick: Paul to win in three sets.

