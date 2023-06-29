Eastbourne 2023: Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 29, 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will square off against World No. 67 Camila Giorgi in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rothesay International on Thursday.

Ostapenko claimed the title at the Birmingham Classic last week over Barbora Krejcikova in the final. She was slated to face Petra Kvitova in the first round here, but the latter withdrew from the tournament. The Latvian then took on another Czech, Barbora Strycova, and won in straight sets to reach the second round.

Ostapenko was up against home favorite Harriet Dart for a place in the last eight. The former continued her good run of form as a single break of serve in each set was enough for her to win the match 6-3, 6-4.

Giorgi knocked out Heather Watson in straight sets to set up a second round showdown against World No. 6 Ons Jabeur. Neither player was able to hold serve at the start of the match as there were six consecutive breaks of serve. The Italian broke the trend with a hold of serve to make it 4-3.

Giorgi then secured a break of serve to go 5-3 up and served out the set with ease in the following game to claim it. The second set was more straightforward from the Italian as she broke Jabeur's serve twice to win the match 6-3, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Giorgi 2-1 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last year's Rothesay International in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -225 +1.5 (-600) Over 21.5 (-110) Camila Giorgi +175 -1.5 (+350) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Camila Giorgi at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Giorgi's win over Jabeur marked the first time she claimed consecutive victories during this grass swing. Ostapenko, on the other hand, extended her unbeaten run to seven matches on the surface.

Neither player has dropped a set so far in Eastbourne. Giorgi had some trouble with her serve in the previous round, but managed to overcame that niggle as the match went on. Nevertheless, the Italian cannot afford any such lapses in the next round.

With both players having an affinity towards first-strike tennis, this contest could be over pretty soon if both play at a high level. Ostapenko has shown some maturity by taking a different approach and not going for broke all the time, which has worked out quite well for her the last couple of weeks.

Ostapenko loves playing in Eastbourne, reaching the final here last year and winning the title in 2021. She defeated Giorgi quite easily when they faced off at the venue last year. Given the Latvian's red-hot form at the moment, history is likely to repeat itself.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes