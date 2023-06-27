Eastbourne 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Ons Jabeur vs Camila Giorgi

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 28, 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Giorgi preview

Fourth seed Ons Jabeur will face World No. 67 Camila Giorgi in a tricky second-round showdown at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 28.

Jabeur comes into this match on the back of a 16-8 win-loss record for the year, with her biggest highlight being a title win on the green clay at Charleston. The World No. 6 also had her best result at Roland Garros, where she made the quarterfinals for the very first time. Additionally, the Tunisian made the semifinals at Stuttgart in what was a productive clay season for Jabeur.

However, the start to the grass swing didn't prove to be favorable for the 28-year-old. Ons Jabeur's Berlin title defense came crashing down in the first round itself last week with a straight-sets defeat at the hands of Jule Niemeier.

Ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, the 2022 runner-up is now desperately looking to regain her form with a few matches under her belt at Eastbourne. She started her campaign on Monday with a sublime 6-3, 6-2 victory over World No. 42 Jasmine Paolini.

Camila Giorgi in action at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne

Up next for Jabeur is former Wimbledon quarterfinalist, Camila Giorgi. The Italian has earlier tasted title glory on grass at Rosmalen in 2015.

Giorgi, who reached a career-high No. 26 in 2018, has compiled a 15-12 win-loss record for the year coming into her much-anticipated clash with Jabeur. The 31-year-old secured her fourth career title at the WTA 250 hardcourt event in Merida, Mexico, in February, which remains her most successful week on the tour this season.

Apart from that, Camila Giorgi hasn't been consistent at all, having managed to register multiple match wins in just two events out of the other 12 prior to coming to Eastbourne.

The 67th-ranked player's grass season began with a win over Madison Brengle at Nottingham. However, Giorgi subsequently went on to suffer back-to-back defeats in her next couple of matches.

She stopped the rot in the first round at Eastbourne with a 6-3, 6-4 win over home hope Heather Watson.

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Giorgi has a 1-0 lead over Jabeur in their head-to-head. The Italian coasted to a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Jabeur in their only meeting so far at Linz in 2014.

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Ons Jabeur -275 -3.5 (-138) Camila Giorgi +220 +3.5 (+100)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker.com)

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Jabeur strikes the ball at the Rothesay International Eastbourne

On grass, Camila Giorgi remains a tricky customer with her fast-paced, hard-hitting game. The Italian will look to unleash her power game and rip winners past tOns Jabeur on this low-bouncing surface to take the upper hand in this contest.

However, Giorgi's uber-aggressive shotmaking has its own pitfalls. She is often unable to rein in her unforced error count, conceding her opponents a huge advantage.

Jabeur is one of those players who have the tools to break down Giorgi's big hitting. The Tunisian will look to mix up her heavy baseline play with an array of slices and dropshots to make life difficult for her Italian opponent. Given how Giorgi has struggled in recent times, she might not find a way back into the match once she lets the Tunisian take control of their face-off.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

