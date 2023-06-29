Eastbourne 2023: Tommy Paul vs J.J. Wolf preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Tommy Paul vs J.J. Wolf

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 29, 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €723,655

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Tommy Paul vs J.J. Wolf preview

Tommy Paul at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Americans Tommy Paul and J.J. Wolf are set to clash in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rothesay International on Thursday.

Following a first-round bye, Paul was up against Sebastian Baez in the second round. The first set was quite one-sided as the American dished out a breadstick to his opponent to clinch it.

Paul remained in control for most of the second set, but stumbled at a critical juncture. After snagging an early break, he maintained the lead and served for the contest at 5-4.

Paul even held a match point, but Cerundolo fended it off to break the 26-year old's serve and level the score. The set soon went into a tie-break, with the American coming out on top to win 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Wolf ousted sixth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry to seal his spot in the second round, where he faced qualifier Luca Van Assche. The American jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set and then broke his opponent's serve once again towards the end of the set to claim it.

Van Assche led 3-1 in the second set, but Wolf flipped the script to level the score down the line. The latter then held held three match points on the Frenchman's serve at 5-4, but fumbled them all.

It proved to be costly for Wolf as he went on to lose the set in the ensuing tie-break. He regrouped rather quickly as he was all over Van Assche in the final set. The 24-year old lost just one game in the set to wrap up a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-1 victory.

Tommy Paul vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Tommy Paul vs J.J. Wolf odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -210 +1.5 (-550) Over 22.5 (-115) J.J. Wolf +160 -1.5 (+320) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs J.J. Wolf prediction

J.J. Wolf at the 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

After some early losses prior to the tournament, both seem to be rediscovering their form at the right time. While Paul's dip in the second level almost cost him the set, he recovered quickly to take the match in the tie-break.

Wolf's second set stumble forced him to play another set, but he was able to turn things around swiftly. He'll need to be dialled in from the start against Paul and maintain his focus until the end, or else it wouldn't end too well for him.

Paul made some uncharacterstic misses at the net in the previous round. He'll be aiming to rectify those to get some easy points by coming forward. His ground game worked quite well and was complimented by some decent serving.

Wolf has enough firepower in his groundstrokes to match his compatriot from the back of the court. However, Paul is a tad bit more consistent, which could be enough to turn the tide in his favor.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.

