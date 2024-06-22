Eastbourne 2024: Kei Nishikori vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs (6) Mariano Navone

Date: TBD

Tournament: Rothesay International 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Devonshire Park LTC, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC | Canada - TSN+

Kei Nishikori vs Mariano Navone preview

Kei Nishikori will be back competing on the grasscourt for the first time in four years, taking on Mariano Navone in the opening round of the 2024 Eastbourne International.

Navone, the sixth seed at this year’s tournament, is in the middle of a breakthrough season. He has not only reached two Tour-level finals in Rio and Bucharest but also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 29.

Navone's 13-9 win-loss record, however, does not have any wins on grass, as he lost to Jack Draper in the opening round at the Queen’s Club.

Nishikori has not played at a grasscourt event in years.

Nishikori, meanwhile, continues to find his way back from the injury lay-off. He has played only three events in 2024, winning one match at the French Open. The five-set win over Gabriel Diallo was the Japanese player's first since July last year. Back on grass, he will be hopeful of turning over a new leaf for himself.

Kei Nishikori vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

Nishikori and Navone have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Kei Nishikori vs Mariano Navone odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Kei Nishikori







Mariano Navone









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Kei Nishikori vs Mariano Navone prediction

Mariano Navone is sitting at a career-high ranking of No. 29.

Kei Nishikori and Mariano Navone are at contrasting stages of their respective careers. While Nishikori continues his efforts to rediscover his best tennis after multiple injury-induced setbacks, Navaone’s claycourt prospect has seen his star rise in recent times.

Grass is not the favored surface for either player, but Nishikori, a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist, definitely has more experience playing on the surface. The Japanese will need to conjure up every bit of that experience if he is to stand a chance against an in-form player like Navone.

Navone does not have the biggest of games, but can go toe-to-toe with most players from the baseline. The Argentine’s fitness is another strength and if he can stay in the rallies long enough to frustrate Nishikori, he should be able to wear his opponent down.

Prediction: Navone to win in three sets