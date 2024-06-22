Eastbourne 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs (7) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: Monday, June 24

Tournament: Rothesay International 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Leylah Fernandez vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 Rothesay Classic

Leylah Fernandez is set to open her campaign at the 2024 Rothesay International against seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova in the first round on Monday, June 24.

Fernandez kicked off her campaign on the grass last week in Birmingham. She blew Sara Sorribes Tormo off court in her opener with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win. Viktorija Golubic presented her a much tougher test in the second round, but the Canadian ultimately plowed through in the three-set epic 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. She began well in her quarterfinal encounter against Ajla Tomljanovic, taking the first set comfortably. The Australian fought back strong with some lights-out tennis in sets two and three to seal the deal 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Krejcikova also kicked off her grass-court swing in Birmingham. She opened with a routine 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Daria Savillee in the opener. She carried the good momentum into her second-round clash against home favorite Harriet Dart, sealing another comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win. Up against Anastasia Potapova in the quarterfinals, Krejcikova struggled on serve and was marred by errors from the back of the court. She lost the match 6-1, 6-4.

Leylah Fernandez vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Barbora Krejcikova leads Leylah Fernandez in their head-to-head 1-0. They played their only encounter at the 2021 Olympics with Krejcikova winning 6-2, 6-4.

Leylah Fernandez vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -115 - - Barbora Krejcikova -110 - -

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2024 Rothesay Classic

Fans can expect an epic duel between Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova in the first round of the 2024 Rothesay International with both players heading into it on the back of similar runs on the grass this year.

Fernandez opened her Birmingham campaign in style but struggled to find consistency across the latter stage. Her second serve has been underwhelming and she hasn't been as productive at the net either.

Krejcikova also made a scintillating start to her campaign on the grass despite not playing much singles tennis this year. She looked potent on serve and played with real intent. Her last match, however, raised plenty of eyebrows about her fitness and ability to stay consistent.

Despite the shock in Birmingham last week, Krejcikova should make it through this encounter given her experience and grasscourt prowess. There is no discounting a Fernandez win either who can be hard to stop if she gets going on serve and from the back of the court.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in three sets.