Eastbourne 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Date: June 26, 2024

Tournament: Rothesay International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Devonshire Park LTC, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €740,160

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC | Canada - TSN+

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 cinch Championships. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, top seed Taylor Fritz will square off against Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round of the 2024 Rothesay International.

After the most successful clay swing of his career, during which he reached the fourth round of the French Open for the first time, Fritz set his sights to achieve similar results on grass. His first tournament on the surface was the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club.

Fritz scored routine wins over Taro Daniel and Milos Raonic to make the last eight, without losing his serve even once. He was favored to win against Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals but lost to him 6-4, 6-3.

Despite his singles campaign coming to an early end, Fritz was still active in doubles. Teaming up with Karen Khachanov, the duo reached the final but came up short against Neal Skupski and Michael Venus in the summit clash as they lost a tight three-set match.

Seyboth Wild was drawn against qualifier James McCabe in the first round of the Rothesay International. The Brazilian was off to a great start as he broke his opponent's serve to start the match.

However, McCabe managed to level the score soon enough. Seyboth Wild got the upper hand once again in the end as he bagged the last three games of the set to claim it. He did the same in the second set as well, going on a three-game run towards the end to register a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild head-to-head

Seyboth Wild leads Fritz 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2024 Miami Open in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Thiago Seyboth Wild prediction

Thiago Seyboth Wild at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Seyboth Wild's win over McCabe marked his maiden main draw win on grass on the main tour. However, it won't be that easy for him to deal with Fritz in the next round.

While Seyboth Wild managed to get the better of the American the last time they crossed paths, the latter will be better prepared this time. Fritz didn't make any inroads on the Brazilian's serve when they faced off in Miami, which proved to be his downfall.

The odds are in Fritz's favor this time, given his considerable experience on grass. Seyboth Wild hasn't played too many matches on the surface, which could make it difficult for him to one-up the American once again. The top seed will be expected to make a winning start to his campaign in Eastbourne.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.