Eastbourne 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick  

Match Details
Fixture: Alexandra Eala (Q) vs (Q) Varvara Gracheva
Date: June 27, 2025
Tournament: Eastbourne Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Grass
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+
Alexandra Eala vs Varvara Gracheva preview
Qualifiers Alexandra Eala and Varvara Gracheva will face each other in the semifinals of the 2025 Eastbourne Open on June 27, 2025. The winner will meet Maya Joint or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final.
Eala defeated Zeynep Sonmez and Hailey Baptiste in the qualifiers. Her main-draw campaign commenced with a resounding 6-0, 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti. In the second round, the Filipino fought from a set down to lead 0-6, 6-2, 3-2 when her opponent Jelena Ostapenko was forced to retire with an ankle injury.
Eala faced Dayana Yastremska in the quarterfinals. She produced 12 break point opportunities, converting seven enroute a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 victory. This marked the Filipino's third semifinal appearance this year, after the Canberra International and the Miami Open.
Meanwhile, Gracheva made it to the Eastbourne Open main-draw after defeating Caroline Dolehide and Viktorija Golubic in the qualifiers.
She defeated Camila Osorio, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, in the opener. Gracheva then pulled off a surprise win over eighth-seed Rebecca Sramkova, 7-5, 6-3, in the second round. She was clinical with her serves, recording a 78% win percentage on her first serves. The 24-year-old advanced to the semifinals after her quarterfinal opponent Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the tournament owing to a thigh injury.
Alexandra Eala vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head
This will be their second meeting on the tour. Eala won their only encounter in the 2025 Rothesay Open qualifiers, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Alexandra Eala vs Varvara Gracheva odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Alexandra Eala vs Varvara Gracheva prediction
Both Eala and Gracheva will be keen to make their first final appearance of the season. This will be the second time the two face each other in a span of two weeks, that too on grass.
Eala converted some crucial break point opportunities to get the better of Gracheva in Nottingham. However, Gracheva appears to be in much better touch in Eastbourne as she has been using her defensive skills effectively.
There is barely anything seperating the two players. Given their head-to-head record on grass, Eala has the edge over Gracheva. However, it will not be a straight-forward win.
Pick: Eala to win in three sets.