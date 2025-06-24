The Lexus Eastbourne Open is hosting some of the best players on tour this week. The grass court event is a part of the ATP 250 series on the men's tennis calendar.

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are the top two seeds in Eastbourne. Fritz recently captured the Boss Open in Stuttgart and will be eager to achieve a notable result this week.

Halle Open winner Alexander Bublik is also participating in the Eastbourne International. The Kazakh stunned Jannik Sinner en route to the final and then outsmarted Daniil Medvedev to lift the title.

Let's look at the exciting matches and predictions lined up for Day Two:

#1) Reilly Opelka vs George Loffhagen

Opelka at the Libema Open Grass Court Championships - Source: Getty

First up, Reilly Opelka will begin his campaign against George Loffhagen in Eastbourne. After a runner-up finish in Brisbane, Opelka reached the quarterfinals in Dallas and the semifinals in Rosmalen. He will enter Eastbourne after a second-round exit in London. The American defeated Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Queen's Club Championships but lost to Arthur Rinderknech in the next round.

Meanwhile, George Loffhagen has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit so far. He outclassed Mackenzie McDonald and Billy Harris to secure a main draw berth in Eastbourne.

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. Considering their experience at the highest level and skill set on grass, Opelka will be a clear favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Reilly Opelka.

#2) Luciano Darderi vs Marcos Giron

Next up, Luciana Darderi will take on Marcos Giron in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.

Darderi has shown his potential with a title-winning run in Marrakesh and a quarterfinal run in Hamburg. He will enter Eastbourne after early exits in Rosmalen and Halle. The Italian has yet to open his account on grass.

Meanwhile, Marcos Giron has had a modest season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Adelaide, Delray Beach, and Acapulco, he chalked up first-round exits in Paris and Halle. Despite a valiant effort against Alexander Zverev, the German defeated him in Halle.

Both players have struggled to find their rhythm this month. While Darderi beat Giron on clay last year, the American will have a slight edge on grass.

Predicted winner: Marcos Giron.

#3) Cameron Norrie vs Billy Harris

Norrie at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Next up, Cameron Norrie will take on Billy Harris in the first round.

Norrie showed his class with a semifinal run in Geneva and a fourth-round appearance in Paris. He lost to Novak Djokovic at both events but will feel positive about her runs. The Brit will enter Eastbourne after a first-round exit in London.

Harris, on the contrary, has had a quiet season so far. He entered the qualifiers in Madrid, Rome, and Paris but couldn't make an impact at any of those events. The 30-year-old secured a main draw berth in Eastbourne via the lucky loser system.

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. Norrie will have the advantage in this match due to his record at the highest level.

Predicted Winner: Cameron Norrie

#4) Flavio Cobolli vs Jacob Fearnley

Cobolli at the Tennis: ATP Tour - Halle/Westphalia... - Source: Getty

Next up, Flavio Cobolli will take on Jacob Fearnley in the first round.

Cobolli is quickly becoming a serious contender on tour. After title-winning runs in Bucharest and Hamburg, he reached the quarterfinals in Halle. Despite a spirited performance against Alexander Zverev, the German outfoxed him in the last eight.

Jacob Fearnley, meanwhile, revived his season with a brilliant quarterfinal appearance in London. He defeated Alex Bolt and Corentin Moutet in the initial few rounds but lost to Jiri Lehecka in the last eight.

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0. Cobolli will be a clear favorite to win due to his potent form on tour.

Predicted winner: Flavio Cobolli

#5) Alexander Bublik vs Francisco Comesana

Bublik at the Tennis: ATP Tour - Halle/Westphalia - Source: Getty

Lastly, Alexander Bublik will take on Francisco Comesana in the first round.

Bublik followed up his quarterfinal run in Paris with a sensational title triumph in Halle. He humbled three top 10 seeds en route to the title and clinched his second title in Halle. The Kazakh is one of the most in-form players at the moment.

On the other hand, Francisco Comesana has ground out a third-round appearance in Madrid and a second-round finish in Rome in the last few months. He also participated in the French Open but lost to Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round.

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. Considering their current form on tour and skill set on grass, Bublik will be a heavy favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Bublik

