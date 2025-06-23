Eastbourne 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li, Sofia Kenin vs Kimberly Birrell

The top players on tour are currently in action at the Lexus Eastbourne Open. The grasscourt event is a part of the WTA 250 series on tour.

Barbora Krejcikova and Daria Kasatkina are the top two seeds at the event. While the former is yet to compete in Eastbourne, Kasatkina was stunned by Lulu Sun in the first round, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Filipina Alexandra Eala and Francesca Jones are also competing at the event. Both players hardly broke a sweat in the first round and will be eager to continue their run in Eastbourne.

Without further ado, let's look at the exciting matches and predictions lined up for Day Two:

#5) Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li

Raducanu at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day One - Source: Getty

First up, Emma Raducanu will begin her campaign against Ann Li in the first round.

Raducanu has regained her confidence after a quarterfinal run in Miami. She defeated Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, and Amanda Anisimova, but couldn't make her mark against Jessica Pegula. The Brit will enter Eastbourne after another quarterfinal appearance at the Queen's Club in London.

Ann Li, meanwhile, was one win away from winning the Singapore Open this year. She reached the second round in Paris and Rosmalen in the last few weeks on tour. Despite a valiant effort against Suzan Lamens, she was beaten 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in Rosmalen.

Raducanu has looked solid on grass and will be expected to begin well in Eastbourne. It is most likely that she showcases her strengths and defeats Li in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Emma Raducanu

#4) Jelena Ostapenko vs Sonay Kartal

Ostapenko is the third seed in Eastbourne - Source: Getty

Next up, Jelena Ostapenko will take on Sonay Kartal in the first round.

Ostapnenko has a knack of registering strong results on tour. She stunned the top two seeds to win in Stuttgart this year and also secured a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open.

Kartal, meanwhile, has reached the second round in Paris, London, and Nottingham in the last few weeks. She looks determined to make a difference and will be tough to beat in Eastbourne.

Both players have begun with a win in their respective doubles matches. Considering their record on grass and results at the highest level, Ostapenko should be able to pass this test in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Jelena Ostapenko

#3) Barbora Krejcikova vs Harriet Dart

Krejcikova in action on the main tour - Image Source: Getty

Next up, Barbora Krejcikova will take on Harriet Dart in the first round.

Krejckikova is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She's struggled to cope with a back injury in the last few months and is also lacking match fitness on tour.

Dart, on the other hand, has chalked up early exits in Madrid, Rome, Paris and Nottingham. Despite a spirited performance against Francesca Jones, she was beaten by her compatriot in Nottingham, 7-5, 6-4.

Krejcikova has picked up one win since returning to the fold in Strasbourg. She is a proven winner on tour and should be able to find her rhythm in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Barbora Krejcikova

#2) Magda Linette vs Dayana Yastremska

Linette reacts after a point on tour - Source: Getty

Next up, Magda Linette will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.

After a third round finish in Rome, Linette reached the quarterfinals in Strasbourg and the semifinals in Nottingham. Despite a resilient effort against Yastremska, she fell to defeat in Nottingham, 6-4, 6-4.

Yastremska, on the contrary, secured her second runner-up finish at the Nottingham Open last week. After edging past Linette in the semifinals, couldn't tip the scales in her favor against McCartney Kessler. The American defeated her in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.

Linette will have revenge on her mind after a close match in Nottingham. She should be able to learn from her mistakes and defeat Yastremska in Eastbourne.

Predicted Winner: Magda Linette.

#1) Sofia Kenin vs Kimberly Birrell

Kenin is the fourth seed in Eastbourne this year - Source: Getty

Lastly, Sofia Kenin will take on Kimberly Birrell in the first round.

Kenin is slowly improving her game on the main tour. The former Grand Slam champion secured a runner-up finish in Charleston and reached the third round in Paris. She also entered the main draw in Berlin via the qualifiers but lost to Rebeka Masarova in the first round.

Birrell, on the other hand, reached the quarterfinals in Brisbane and Singapore, which were her best results on tour. She also reached the second round of the Libema Open but lost to Yue Yuan in straight sets.

Kenin has shown her intent with solid performances this year. She will be up against a tricky contender in Eastbourne, but should be able to use her experience and navigate past the first round.

Predicted Winner: Sofia Kenin

