Eastbourne 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint, Peyton Stearns vs Kamilla Rakhimova

The Lexus Eastbourne Open is hosting some of the best players in the world this week. The first two days of the event have lived up to expectations so far.

Second seed Barbora Krejcikova edged past Harriet Dart in the first round. She defeated the Brit in a close three-set bout, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5.

Meanwhile, One Jabeur succumbed to an early loss in Eastbourne this year. She was stunned by Maya Joint in the first round, 7-5, 6-2.

With all to play for at the event, let's look at the upcoming matches and their predictions for Day Three.

#1 Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint

Raducanu at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

First up, Emma Raducanu will take on Maya Joint in the second round of the Eastbourne Open.

Raducanu has chalked up quarterfinal runs in Miami and London this year. She continued her solid form in Eastbourne and defeated Ann Li in the first round. The Brit outlasted the American in an absorbing three-set bout, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Maya Joint has raised her level this year. Apart from a title-winning run in Morocco, she reached the second round in Madrid. The Australian stunned two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in the first round, 7-5, 6-2.

Both players look to mean business in Eastbourne. Considering their record on grass and results at the highest level, Raducanu will have a slight edge in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Emma Raducanu

#2 Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala

Ostapenko at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Next up, Jelena Ostapenko will take on Alexandra Eala in the second round.

Ostapenko is a proven winner on tour. After a title-winning run in Stuttgart, she reached the third round of the French Open this month. The Latvian outfoxed Sonay Karta in the first round, 6-3, 7-6(2).

On the other hand, Alexandra Eala stole the limelight in Miami by reaching the semifinals on her debut. The Filipina started her campaign in Eastbourne with a commanding win against Lucia Bronzetti, 6-0, 6-1.

Both players have never faced each other before. While Eala has the skill set to have a say in this bout, Ostapenko's experience should see her through to the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Alexandra Eala

#3 Francesca Jones vs Dayana Yastremska

Next up, Francesca Jones will take on Dayana Yastremska in the second round.

Jones entered the qualifiers in Melbourne and Paris but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. She entered Eastbourne after a second-round exit in Nottingham, where she lost to Linda Noskova. The Brit started her campaign in Eastbourne by defeating Greet Minnen, 6-4, 7-5.

On the other hand, Dayana Yastremska has made a good start to the season. After a third-round exit in Paris, she secured a runner-up finish in Nottingham. The Ukrainian took out Magda Linette in the first round, 6-4, 4-2 (RET).

Yastremska is knocking on the door to make a significant impact this year. With momentum on her side and a healthy record on grass, she should be able to solve the riddle in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Dayana Yastremska

#4 Peyton Stearns vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Stearns at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Next up, Peyton Stearns will face Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round.

Stearns impressed onlookers with a remarkable semifinal run in Rome. She couldn't continue her form in Paris and lost to Eva Lys in the first round. The American started her campaign in Eastbourne with a hard-fought win against Mingge Xu, 6-3, 6-4.

Rakhimova, on the other hand, has had an ordinary season so far. After second-round exits in Rome and Morocco, she failed to get off the mark in Paris and Nottingham. The Russian entered the main draw in Eastbourne via the qualifiers and defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round.

Considering their ranking points and record on tour, Stears will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The American shouldn't have too many problems dealing with Rakhimova on Wednesday.

Predicted Winner: Peyton Stearns

#5 Barbora Krejcikova vs Jodie Burrage

Lastly, Barbora Krejcikova will face Jodie Burrage in the second round.

Krejcikova is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She entered Eastbourne after early exits in Strasbourg, Paris, and London. The Czech showed her resilience with a brilliant win against Harriet Dart in the first round, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5.

Meanwhile, Jodie Burrage has had an average season so far. She reached the second round in Melbourne and Birmingham, which are her best results on tour. The Brit took out Maya Uchijima in the first round of the Eastbourne Open, 6-3, 6-2.

Despite Krejcikova's lack of match fitness, she will be a clear favorite to win this bout. The Czech should be able to find her rhythm after a strong performance in the last round and continue her run in Eastbourne.

Predicted Winner: Barbora Krejcikova

