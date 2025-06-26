Eastbourne 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Jenson Brooksby vs Daniel Evans, Billy Harris vs Ugo Humbert 

The first three days of the Eastbourne Open have been entertaining. The top players on tour are starting to find their best potential on grass.

Ad

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are the top two seeds at the event. While Fritz has yet to complete the second round, Paul was eliminated by Daniel Evans, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Italians Mattia Bellucci and Lorenzo Sonego also participated in Eastbourne this year. After beginning their campaigns with a win, both players failed to navigate past the second round.

With all to play for in the Eastbourne Open, let's look at the matches and their predictions for Day Four.

Ad

Trending

#1. Jenson Brooksby vs Daniel Evans

Brooksby at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

First up, Jenson Brooksby will take on Daniel Evans in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne Open.

Ad

Brooksby has had an optimistic season so far. After a title-winning run in Houston, he reached the second round in Paris. The American started his campaign in Eastbourne by defeating Francisco Comesana and Nuno Borges in the first two rounds.

Daniel Evans, meanwhile, has raised his level on grass. He failed to qualify for the French Open but reached the second round in Rosmalen and London. The Brit continued to build momentum this week and edged past Miomir Kecmanovic and Tommy Paul in the first two rounds. Evans stunned Paul in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Ad

An even contest will be on the cards in the next round. Considering their recent form and record on grass, Evans might advance to the last four.

Predicted Winner: Daniel Evans

#2. Billy Harris vs Ugo Humbert

Harris at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Second, Billy Harris will take on Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Harris has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the main draw in Miami and Munich via the qualifiers, but couldn't make his mark in the first round. The Brit turned things around in Eastbourne by defeating Cameron Norrie and Mattia Bellucci so far.

Ugo Humbert, meanwhile, has made a decent start to the season. After a title-winning run in Marseille, he reached the semifinals in Rosmalen. The Frenchman outfoxed Lorenzo Sonego, 7-5, 6-4, in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.

Ad

Harris will have the local crowd behind him and has impressed in the first two rounds. However, he is likely to come up short against a consistent player like Humbert.

Predicted Winner: Ugo Humbert

#3. Alejandro Davidovic Fokina vs Jakub Mensik

Mensik at the HSBC Championships - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Next, Jakub Mensik will take on Alejandro Davidovic Fokina in the second round.

Ad

After a title-winning run in Miami, Mensik reached the fourth round in Rome. He entered Eastbourne after a second-round appearance at the Queens Club Championships in London. The Czech eased past Reilly Opelka in the first round, 7-5, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovic Fokina has had a hectic season so far. After a semifinal run in Monte Carlo, he reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona and the second round in Paris. He outfoxed Tseng Chun-hsin and James Duckworth en route to the quarterfinals in Eastbourne.

Ad

While Fokina showed his resilience with a comeback win in the second round, Mensik hardly broke a sweat against Opelka. The Spaniard will present a tough challenge to Mensik, but is most likely to lose in the last eight.

Predicted Winner: Jakub Mensik

#4. Marcos Giron vs Taylor Fritz or Joao Fonseca

Fritz at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Lastly, Marcos Giron will take on Taylor Fritz or Joao Fonseca in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne Open.

Ad

After a third-round appearance in Rome, Giron chalked up early exits in Hamburg, Paris, and Halle. He steadied the ship in Eastbourne with potent wins over Luciano Darderi and Jacob Fearnley in the first two rounds. Giron stunned the Brit in straight sets.

On the other hand, Taylor Fritz or Joao Fonesca are poised to make the last four in Eastbourne. Their second-round match was suspended due to rain on Tuesday. While Fritz clinched the first set during their bout, Fonseca hit back by levelling the tie in the second. They are expected to play the decider when play resumes in Eastbourne.

Ad

Out of the three players in the mix, Taylor Fritz has the best chance to enter the last four. He should be able to defeat Fonseca and Giron in the upcoming two rounds.

Predicted Winner: Taylor Fritz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More