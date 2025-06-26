Eastbourne 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Alexandra Eala vs Dayana Yastremska, Barbora Krejcikova vs Varvara Gracheva 

The Eastbourne Open is one of the build-up events to the Wimbledon Championships on tour. It is a part of the WTA 250 series this year.

Emma Raducanu showed her resilience in the first round, but lost to Maya Joint in the second. The Australian defeated her in a close three-set bout, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

Americans Peyton Stearns and Ann Li were also among the participants in Eastbourne. Stearns started her campaign with a win but eventually fell to Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round, 6-3, 6-4.

Without further ado, let's look at the predictions and lineup for Day Four:

#1 Alexandra Eala vs Dayana Yastremska

First up, Alexandra Eala will take on Dayana Yastremska in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne Open.

Eala is a quick learner on the main tour. After a semifinal run in Miami, she reached the second round in Rome and the first round in Nottingham. The Filipina entered the main draw in Eastbourne via the qualifiers and outfoxed Lucia Bronzetti and Jelena Ostapenko in the first two rounds.

Dayana Yastremska, meanwhile, is knocking on the door to win a title. After a third-round appearance in Paris, she secured a runner-up finish in Nottingham. The Ukrainian continued her potent form in Eastbourne by defeating Magda Linette and Francesca Jones in the first two rounds.

Both players deserve a place in the semifinal after their clinical runs so far. Considering their experience at the highest level, Yastremska will have a better chance to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Dayana Yastremska

#2 Anna Blinkova vs Maya Joint

Blinkova at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Next up, Anna Blinkova and Maya Joint will lock horns in the second round.

After early exits in Melbourne, Rome, and Paris, Blinkova reached the second round in Rosmalen and Nottingham. She upped her level in Eastbourne by cruising past Marie Bouzkova and Lulu Sun in the initial two rounds. Blinkova defeated the Kiwi Sun in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Maya Joint has been one of the standout performers on tour. After a semifinal run in Hobart, she clinched the title in Rabat this year. The Australian continued her healthy form in Eastbourne and eliminated Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu in the first two rounds.

While Joint registered a statement win over Raducanu, Blinkova hardly broke a sweat against Sun. Considering their record in big matches this year, Joint will be a favorite to win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Maya Joint.

#3 Barbora Krejcikova vs Varvara Gracheva

Krejcikova at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Next up, Barbora Krejcikova will face Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals.

Krejcikova has finally found her rhythm after a slow start to the season. She chalked up early exits in Strasbourg, Paris, and London but is now through to the last eight in Eastbourne. The Czech defeated Jodie Burrage in the last round 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3).

On the other hand, Varvara Gracheva has made an ordinary start to the season. Apart from a semifinal run in the Paris 125 (ITF), she hasn't made a significant impact on tour. The French pro reached the quarterfinals for the first time this year in Eastbourne. She entered the main draw via the qualifiers and defeated Camila Osorio and Rebecca Sramkova in the first two rounds.

Gracheva has been clinical at the event so far, but Krejcikova will be a heavy favorite on paper. Considering their record and skill set on grass, the Czech should be able to sneak through to the last four.

Predicted Winner: Barbora Krejcikova

#4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Lastly, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on Kamilla Rakhimova in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne Open.

Pavlyuchenkova went quiet after a remarkable quarterfinal run in Melbourne. She entered Eastbourne after early exits in Miami, Madrid, Rome, and Paris. The Russian started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Viktoriya Tomova and then edged past Kimberly Birrell in the second round.

On the other hand, Kamila Rakhimova entered the main draw in Rome and Nottingham via the qualifiers. Despite a spirited performance against Anna Blinkova, the Russian defeated her in the first round of the Nottingham Open.

Rakhimova has impressed in Eastbourne so far with solid wins over Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Peyton Stearns. She has put in the hard yards despite her modest results in the last few weeks and should be able to pass the test against Pavlyuchenkova in the next round.

Predicted Winner: Kamilla Rakhimova

