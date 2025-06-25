Eastbourne 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko (3) vs (Q) Alexandra Eala

Date: June 25, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala preview

Ostapenko in action at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Third-seed Jelena Ostapenko will face qualifier Alexandra Eala in the second round of the 2025 Eastbourne Open on Tuesday, June 25. The winner will meet Dayana Yastremska or Francesca Jones in the quarter-finals.

Trending

After a decent clay season that ended with a third-round finish at the French Open, Ostapenko commenced her grass-court swing in Eastbourne. She faced Sonay Kartal in the first round.

Ostapenko broke twice early in the first set to take a 4-0 lead over Kartal. She eventually wrapped up the set 6-3. Kartal put up some fight in the second set, pushing it to a tiebreak. However, Ostapenko held her nerves to come out on top, 7-6 (2).

Meanwhile, Eala marked her fourth campaign on grass at the Eastbourne Open. She registered a straightforward win over Zeynep Sonmez and fought back from a set down to beat Hailey Baptiste in the qualifiers.

Eala registered a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti in the first round. She wrapped up the match in just over 30 minutes. The Filipino was clinical with her serves and broke five times to get the better of the Italian.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

This will be their second meeting on the tour. Eala won their previous encounter at this year's Miami Open. She defeated the Latvian 7-6(2), 7-5 in the second round.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexandra Eala +140 +1.5(-185) Over 21.5 (-118) Jelena Ostapenko -180 -1.5(+125) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Eala at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Ostapenko is a former champion in Eastbourne. She won the title in 2021 and finished runner-up in the following edition. The Latvian enjoys playing on grass. However, her limited game time on the surface this season is a point of concern.

Eala, on the other hand, has had sufficient exposure to grass this year. She has been in great touch so far in Eastbourne. She also has the head-to-head advantage over her opponent.

The match looks evenly poised under current circumstances. However, Ostapenko's expertise on grass gives her the edge over the Filipino. Hence, she is expected to register a narrow win and make it to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets.

