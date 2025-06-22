Eastbourne 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Mingge Xu preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Peyton Stearns vs Mingge Xu

Date: June 23, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Peyton Stearns vs Mingge Xu preview

Stearns stretches for a point in the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns will take on Mingge Xu in the first round of the Eastbourne Open on Monday (June 23, 2025).

After a slow start to the season, Stearns raised her level during the clay court swing. She reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open and the semifinals of the Italian Open. Despite a resilient effort against Jasmine Paolini, the Italian outfoxed her in Rome, 7-5, 6-1.

The American will enter Eastbourne after a disappointing first-round exit in Paris. She took on Eva Lys in her opener and lost to the German in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3. Stearns will be eager to get back to winning ways on grass.

Xu at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Mingge Xu has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She reached the quarterfinals in ITF Kyoto, Nottingham, and Birmingham, her best results this year.

The Brit will enter Eastbourne after a second-round exit in Nottingham. She defeated Katie Volynets in the first round but couldn't make her mark against Magda Linette. The experienced Pole eliminated her in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Peyton Stearns vs Mingge Xu head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Peyton Stearns vs Mingge Xu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns Mingge Xu

(Odds will be updated when available.)

Peyton Stearns vs Mingge Xu prediction

Stearns at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Stearns was one of the dark horses in this year's French Open but struggled to get going in the first round. The American is known for her energetic all-around game and solid groundstrokes off both wings.

Xu, on the contrary, secured her first main draw victory in Nottingham last week. The 17-year-old is still learning the trade on the main tour. She could make the most of her match fitness and present a formidable challenge to Stearns.

No points for guessing that the American will be a clear favorite to come out on top. She has a point to prove on the grass and will be eager to register a valuable result in Eastbourne. Stearns should be able to deal with Xu in the first round.

Pick: Stearns to win in straight sets.

