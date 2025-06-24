Eastbourne 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Kimberly Birrell preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Kimberly Birrell

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Sofia Kenin vs Kimberly Birrell preview

Kenin at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Sofia Anna Kenin will take on Kimberly Birrell in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.

Ad

Trending

Kenin has had a decent season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Hobart and Dubai, she secured a runner-up finish in Charleston. She also reached the third round of the French Open but lost to Madison Keys in three sets.

The American will enter Eastbourne after a disappointing exit in Berlin. She entered the main draw in Berlin via the qualifiers but lost to Rebeka Masarova in the first round. The Spaniard defeated her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Ad

Birrell at the Libema Open Grass Court Championships - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Kimberly Birrell has chipped in with promising results this year. After quarterfinal runs in Brisbane and Singapore, she reached the second round in Miami and Rosmalen. Despite a valiant effort against Yuan Yue, the Chinese pro outfoxed her in Rosmalen, 6-4, 6-3.

Ad

Birrell will enter Eastbourne after a first-round exit in Nottingham. She took on Clara Tauson in her opener and lost to the Dane in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2. The Australian is making her debut at the Eastbourne Open this year.

Sofia Kenin vs Kimberly Birrell head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Sofia Kenin vs Kimberly Birrell odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin Kimberly Birrell

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Sofia Kenin vs Kimberly Birrell prediction

Kenin at the 2025 French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Kenin is slowly getting back to her best on the main tour. She's moving in the right direction and could achieve a notable result this month. The American likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has great anticipation skills on the court.

Ad

Birrell, meanwhile, has chalked up some promising results on grass. She reached the quarterfinals in Nottingham last year but lost to Diane Parry in straight sets. The Australian will be desperate to achieve success at the highest level and will be tough to beat in the first round.

Kenin showed her resilience in Berlin last week and will have a chance to go again in Eastbourne. If the American begins well and exploits her opponents' weaknesses, she should be able to begin with a win.

Pick: Sofia Kenin

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More