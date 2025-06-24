Eastbourne 2025: Tommy Paul vs Daniel Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Tommy Paul vs Daniel Evans

Date: June 25, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Prize Money: €756,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Tommy Paul vs Daniel Evans preview

Paul and Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul will take on Daniel Evans in the second round of the Eastbourne Open.

Paul is a force to be reckoned with on the main tour. After semifinal runs in Dallas, Houston, and Rome, he reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris. Despite a spirited performance against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard outclassed him in straight sets.

The American will feature in Eastbourne for the third time in his career. He was one win away from claiming the title in 2023, but Francisco Cerundolo eliminated him in the final. Paul will be one of the favorites to win this year.

Evans at the Lexus Eastbourne Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Daniel Evans has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the second round in Rosmalen and London, which are his best results on tour. He also entered the qualifiers in Melbourne and Paris but couldn't secure a place in the main draw.

Evans started his campaign in Eastbourne with a hard-fought victory over Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. He defeated the Serb in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Evans won 73% of his first serve points and saved four break points in the last round.

Tommy Paul vs Daniel Evans head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Paul won their most recent encounter in the 2022 Davis Cup (Group Stage).

Tommy Paul vs Daniel Evans odds

Tommy Paul vs Daniel Evans predictions

Paul at the The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Paul reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships last year. He has an efficient skill set on grass and will be tough to beat in the first round. The American likes to use his backhand to good effect and is one of the sweetest timers of the tennis ball.

On the contrary, Evans has shown his survival instincts on grass in the last few weeks. He secured his first main draw victory in Rosmalen this year and also defeated Tiafoe in London. The Brit will need to play out of his skin to have a say against Paul in the second round.

No points for guessing that Paul will be a heavy favorite to win this bout. The American will be up against a tricky contender but should be able to sneak through to the quarterfinals in Eastbourne.

Pick: Paul to win in straight sets.

