Eastbourne 2025: Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: June 27, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €756,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby preview

World No. 20 Humbert hits a backhand at Eastbourne Open | Image Source: Getty

Fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert will face USA's Jenson Brooksby in the semifinals of the 2025 Eastbourne Open on Friday (June 27).

Humbert has enjoyed a respectable season on the ATP Tour this year, recording a 17-12 win/loss record thus far and securing his seventh career title at the Open 13 Provence earlier in February. Following a disappointing start to his grasscourt campaign, which saw him suffer an upset loss in the semifinals of the Libema Open to Gabriel Diallo before a first-round exit at the Halle Open, the 27-year-old has made plenty of amends at this week's Eastbourne Open.

The Frenchman has defeated Lorenzo Sonego and Billy Harris at the ATP 250 tournament without the loss of a single set. His next opponent will be the resurgent Brooksby, who qualified for the grasscourt event before beating the likes of Nuno Borges and Dan Evans en route to the semifinals.

Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Humbert leads Brooksby 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Humbert overcame the American in their lone career encounter at the 2022 Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ugo Humbert -210 -1.5 (+110) Over 21.5 (-180) Jenson Brooksby +160 +1.5 (-160) Under 21.5 (+110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Jenson Brooksby hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Humbert has been firing from all cylinders in Eastbourne this week, as he has seemingly taken well with the grasscourts employed at the tournament. In his quarterfinal win over local favorite Harris, the World No. 20 won 77% of his first-serve points while dominating proceedings from the baseline. The fourth seed's lefty forehand will come to good use against a defender of Brooksby's quality, allowing him to create some nifty angles.

The World No. 149 qualifier, meanwhile, has been playing interesting tennis this week, mixing up dropshots and slices well enough with his groundstrokes. The 24-year-old's serve was on fire during his last-eight victory against Evans, in particular, as he won a whopping 21 of his 24 (88%) points on first serve. If the American brings the same form against Humbert on Friday, he is likely to get through to his second ATP Tour final of 2025.

Pick: Brooksby to win in three sets.

