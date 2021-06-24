Eastbourne International 2021: Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil

Date: 24 June 2021

Tournament: Viking International Eastbourne 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €547,265

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 10 am EST, 7.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Alex de Minaur started off his 2021 season in brilliant fashion, winning the very first tournament he entered - the Antalya Open. However, he has failed to impress much since then.

In fact, De Minaur didn't reach the quarterfinals in any of the nine tournaments he played from the Australian Open to Roland Garros. But it has been a completely different story for the 22-year-old on grass.

Two weeks ago, De Minaur made the quarterfinals at Stuttgart, where he lost to Jurij Rodionov. He followed that up with a semifinal showing last week at Queen's, where he fell to eventual champion Matteo Berrettini.

Seeded second this week at Eastbourne, De Minaur benefitted from a first-round bye. He then took out Liam Broady in the Round of 16 to reach the final eight.

Vasek Pospisil

Vasek Pospisil, meanwhile, entered the grasscourt season after completely skipping the 2021 clay swing. After his first-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald in Miami, Pospisil took a break of nearly three months, returning to competitive action only last week.

In his comeback match, the Canadian faced Marcos Giron in the first round at Halle - where he ended up losing in two tiebreak sets. But fortune has swung in Pospisil's favor this week, as he is into the quarterfinals at Eastbourne.

The 31-year-old is, in fact, yet to drop a set this week. While he beat James Ward in straight sets in the first round, his second-round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ended prematurely as the Spaniard retired hurt after dropping the first set.

Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Alex de Minaur and Vasek Pospisil have squared off thrice against each other on the tour, with the Australian leading the head-to-head 3-0.

The pair haven't played each other on grass though; all their previous meetings have come on outdoor hardcourt. Of the eight sets they have played, Pospisil has won only one - the first set of their very first encounter, at the 2018 Washington Open.

Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Alex de Minaur starts out as the favorite in Thursday's matchup.

While the Australian is arguably the best retriever on the tour, he usually has difficulty generating power. And that's where grass aids him; De Minaur's flat strikes skid through and don't lose as much speed off the surface as they do elsewhere.

Vasek Pospisil on his part has a mighty forehand for a weapon, but grass is his least favored surface. While the Canadian has enough game to challenge anyone, he might find it difficult to string a consistent enough display to beat De Minaur.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid