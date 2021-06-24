Eastbourne International 2021: Anett Kontaveit vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Anett Kontaveit vs Camila Giorgi

Date: 25 June 2021

Tournament: Viking International Eastbourne 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anett Kontaveit vs Camila Giorgi preview

World No. 27 Anett Kontaveit will take on the 75th-ranked Camila Giorgi in the semifinals of the Eastbourne International on Friday.

After sharing the Grampians Trophy with Ann Li at the start of the season, Anett Kontaveit reached the quarters just twice in her next seven tournaments. With the tour now shifting to grass, the Estonian has finally managed to make the last four - for the first time in more than four months.

But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for Kontaveit at Eastbourne this week; she has been taken the distance twice in three matches. In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Viktorija Golubic gave her all she could handle before the Estonian eked out a gritty 2-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 win.

Camila Giorgi

Up next for Kontaveit is a huge challenge in the form of Camila Giorgi. A seasoned grasscourter, Giorgi has a title on the surface and also a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon (2018).

In her eight events this year prior to the Eastbourne International, the Italian had made the quarters just once. It's no surprise that her first semifinal of the year has come on grass - a surface that suits her game to the T.

Giorgi had to start her Eastbourne campaign from the qualifying rounds. She has had to play a decider in four out of her five matches this week, but that hasn't affected her too much.

Two of Giorgi's scalps so far have been top seed Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Karolina Pliskova. Buoyed by a 7-6(5), 0-6, 6-4 win over Sabalenka in her quarterfinal match, Giorgi would be eager to keep her run going and give herself a shot at the title.

Anett Kontaveit vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Anett Kontaveit and Camila Giorgi have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Anett Kontaveit vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Anett Kontaveit

Both Anett Kontaveit and Camila Giorgi have had to work hard for their wins this week, so fatigue could play a role on Friday. And Giorgi has spent more time on the court than Kontaveit, which gives the Estonian a slight edge.

That said, Giorgi's game is tailor-made for quick grass. She takes the ball early and is one of the hardest hitters on the tour - qualities that make her dangerous on the slick surface.

Giorgi's tendency to aim for the lines and go for sharp angles does have its pitfalls, as her unforced error count often shoots up alarmingly. And if that happens on Friday, it could prove costly against a fighter of Kontaveit's caliber.

The Estonian is adept at controlling the baseline with her consistent hitting. She can stay toe-to-toe against even the biggest of hitters, and has the ability to take time away from a player like Giorgi.

Needless to say, Kontaveit won't hesitate to take advantage if the Italian starts struggling with her accuracy.

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid