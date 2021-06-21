Eastbourne International 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Bernarda Pera

Date: 22 June 2021

Tournament: Viking International Eastbourne 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aryna Sabalenka vs Bernarda Pera preview

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, chasing her first grasscourt title, opens her Eastbourne campaign against American qualifier Bernarda Pera on Tuesday.

Having lost a tough first-round clash against Madison Keys in Berlin, World No. 4 Sabalenka will be keen to get her grasscourt campaign back on track in Eastbourne.

Despite losing in singles, the Belarusian won the doubles title in the German capital and will be hoping to draw inspiration from that run when she sets foot in the British city.

Bernarda Pera

However, Sabalenka faces a stern early test in the shape of big-hitting Bernarda Pera, who has come through two rounds of qualifying.

The American may not have had the best of results this year -- her highlights remain a run to the second round in Madrid and Rome -- but she does possess the game to make things tough for Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Bernarda Pera are tied 1-1 in the head-to-head. The American won their first meeting in Madrid three years ago, but Sabalenka exacted revenge with a 7-6(4), 6-2 victory in their most recent clash at Adelaide last year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Aryna Sabalenka

By dint of her ranking and form, Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite to come through this battle of power-hitters.

Sabalenka is currently in the best phase of her career. She has won a couple of titles this year and has been hitting the ball confidently. Grass, however, isn't her forte; she has only ever reached one final on this surface and has never made it past the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

The 23-year-old will be keen to improve that record this year. Having lost her Berlin opener, she will aim for a deep run at Eastbourne before moving on to London for the grasscourt Major.

Pera, however, could cause Sabalenka some problems if she brings her A-game. The American has served 11 aces so far in the tournament, although those have been offset by 13 double faults. Her serving woes could put her in a spot of bother against a returner of Sabalenka's caliber.

Pera has the talent to go toe-to-toe with the best of players -- she pushed Ashleigh Barty to the limit in their Roland Garros first-round clash -- but she isn't the most consistent. If the unforced errors pile up, she could face the prospect of another early exit.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in two tight sets.

