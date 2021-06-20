Eastbourne International 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Bianca Andreescu vs Madison Keys

Date: 21 June 2021

Tournament: Viking International Eastbourne 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Bianca Andreescu vs Madison Keys preview

Bianca Andreescu enters the 2021 Eastbourne International on a quest for her first career main-draw win on grass. But that will not be an easy task, as her very first opponent is Madison Keys - the 2014 champion at this event.

Andreescu's unfortunate relationship with injuries kept her out of the game the whole of last year, and she is now looking to regain her title-winning form. She had her first taste of grasscourt tennis last week in Berlin, where she lost a tight two-setter to Alize Cornet in the first round.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys, on her part, is coming off a quarterfinal finish at the same tournament. Her run in Berlin included a second-round upset of top seed and World No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys' win-loss record for this year, however, is a dismal 7-8 so far. The American would be looking to improve on that number with a deep run this week.

Bianca Andreescu vs Madison Keys head-to-head

This will be the first ever meeting between Bianca Andreescu and Madison Keys, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Madison Keys prediction

Bianca Andreescu

We can expect some fast-paced shot-making in this match given that both Bianca Andreescu and Madison Keys are hard-hitting players. There will be a lot of aggressive baseline exchanges, and the result will likely be determined by who comes up with more winners.

Keys' unforced error count turned out to be costly during the decisive points in her Berlin loss to Liudmila Samsonova, and she would look to bring that under control in Eastbourne. Andreescu, meanwhile, coughed up a huge number of double faults in Berlin - something that she cannot afford to do on a serve-oriented surface like grass.

Keys on her part won more than 70% of her first-serve points last week. If she carries her confident serving into Eastbourne, she would be at an automatic advantage.

Andreescu's lack of grasscourt practice might also be a significant factor in this match, giving the American enough breathing space to cross the finish line.

Prediction: Madison keys to win in three sets.

