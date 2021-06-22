Eastbourne International 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Heather Watson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Iga Swiatek vs Heather Watson

Date: 22 June 2021

Tournament: Viking International Eastbourne 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 1:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm GMT, 8:30 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Heather Watson preview

Iga Swiatek will face home-favorite Heather Watson in an intriguing first-round encounter at the 2021 Eastbourne International on Tuesday.

Swiatek hasn't played a match on grass since the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and will be keen to make a winning start to her campaign this week. Against an in-form opponent in the shape of Watson, the youngster will have her task cut out.

Heather Watson

Watson has racked up quite a few match wins on grass already this season and will enter this contest brimming with confidence.

The Brit looked in good touch at the Birmingham Classic, where she scored wins over the likes of Donna Vekic and Viktorija Golubic en route to the semifinals. She will be looking to deliver another strong showing in front of her home fans in Eastbourne.

Iga Swiatek vs Heather Watson head-to-head

Iga Swiatek leads Heather Watson 1-0 in their current head-to-head. The Pole sealed a straight-sets win over the Brit in their only previous meeting at the 2019 Rogers Cup.

Iga Swiatek vs Heather Watson prediction

Swaitek will look to test her game in her first match on grass this year

Iga Swiatek will enter this contest as the favorite on paper, but she will need to be wary of the threat Watson poses, given the results that the Brit has posted over the last couple of weeks.

Watson has always had a game that is well-suited to grass, but her biggest problem is a lack of consistency. Her flat groundstrokes and powerful serve have been the keys to her success on this surface.

She served a total of 23 aces in the three matches that she won in Birmingham, winning nearly 90% of her first-serve points.

Swiatek, meanwhile, could be slightly rusty as this will be her first match on grass in nearly two years. The Pole will need to ensure she doesn't give away too much of a lead to her opponent in the early exchanges.

Swiatek definitely has the weapons in the form of her serve and forehand to deal some damage, but she isn't the most comfortable when pushed on the back foot. That's where Watson's aggressive game could pose some problems.

Watson is much more comfortable playing at a faster pace and if she can put her younger opponent under pressure with her big groundstrokes and forays into the net, she could find herself in with a shot.

But Swiatek has proven in the past year that she's one of the top talents in the women's game and once she shakes off the rust, she should be able to take control.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

