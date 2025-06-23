Eastbourne Open 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Joao Fonseca vs Zizou Bergs, Dan Evans vs Miomir Kecmanovic

The opening day of the 2025 Eastbourne Open will feature first-round action, including five men's singles matches. Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca will headline the day's action as he begins his campaign against Zizou Bergs.

The day will also see crowd favorite, Dan Evans, begin his campaign at the Eastbourne Open against Miomir Kecmanovic. Of the seeded players, sixth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will also be in action on Day 1.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 1 of the 2025 Eastbourne Open.

Joao Fonseca vs Zizou Bergs

In Picture: Joao Fonseca (Getty)

One of the first round matches on Day 1 at the 2025 Eastbourne Open will pit two young players against each other, namely Joao Fonseca and Zizou Bergs. Including Challenger-level matches, Fonseca has a 25-10 win /loss record this season. His best result has been winning his maiden ATP title at the Argentina Open. His last event was the Terra Wortmann Open, where he lost 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-7 (8) against Flavio Cobolli in the first round.

Zizou Bergs has won 23 of the 38 matches he has played in 2025. The Belgian youngster has reached two finals in 2025 at the ASB Classic and the Libema Open, losing against Gael Monfils and Gabriel Diallo, respectively. His last event was in Halle, where he lost 5-7, 3-6 against Karen Khachanov in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between Fonseca and Bergs, but it will be Bergs who will be the slight favorite at the Eastbourne Open as he has already reached a grass-court final this season.

Predicted winner- Zizou Bergs.

Dan Evans vs Miomir Kecmanovic

In Picture: Dan Evans (Source: Getty)

Home favorite Dan Evans is slated to take on Miomir Kecmanovic on Day 1 at the 2025 Eastbourne Open. Evans has mostly played Challenger Tennis in 2025, and his only wins on the ATP Tour have come on grass. He qualified for the Libema Open, losing 5-7, 3-6 against Ugo Humbert in the second round. His last event was the Queen's Club Championships, where he lost 5-7, 6-7 (4) against Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

Including Challenger matches, Miomir Kecmanovic has an 18-17 win/ loss record in 2025. His best result was winning the Delray Beach Open, where he saved match points against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final. His last event was the Terra Wortmann Open, where he lost 7-6 (3), 4-6, 4-6 against Fabian Marozsan in the first round.

Kecmanovic has won both his matches against Evans in their head-to-head and will be the favorite for the match at the Eastbourne Open.

Predicted winner- Miomir Kecmanovic.

Fabian Marozsan vs Lorenzo Sonego

In Picture: Lorenzo Sonego (Getty)

One of the first round matches at the 2025 Eastbourne Open will feature Fabian Marozsan taking on Lorenzo Sonego. Marozsan has won 18 of the 33 matches he has played this year, with his best result being reaching the semifinal in Munich, where he lost against eventual champion Alexander Zverev. His last event was the Terra Wortmann Open, where he lost 2-6, 3-6 against Tomas Machac in the second round.

Lorenzo Sonego has not had the best of the seasons in 2025, winning only 10 of the 25 matches he has played this season. His best result was reaching the quarterfinal of the Australian Open, where he lost against Ben Shelton. He last played in Halle, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (2) against Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Sonego won his only match against Marozsan at the Australian Open this year, giving the edge to the Italian player in the upcoming match at the Eastbourne Open as well.

Predicted winner- Lorenzo Sonego.

