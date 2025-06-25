Eastbourne Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint

Date: June 25, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $389,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC iPlayer and Tennis Channel

Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint preview

Emma Raducanu at the Eastbourne Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Emma Raducanu will take on Maya Joint in the second round of the Eastbourne Open 2025.

Raducanu was up against Ann Li in the first round. The home favorite overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first set to get back on serve. She built a 5-3 lead in the eventual tie-break but her opponent flipped the script by playing four impressive points to take the set.

Despite missing on capturing the opening set by a whisker, Raducanu didn't let the disappointment fester. While she encountered some resistance from Li in the second set, she thwarted her efforts to stop her comeback and bagged the set. The former US Open champion stamped her authority in the third set, conceding only one game to wrap up a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 win.

Joint kicked off her run in Eastbourne against three-time Major finalist Ons Jabeur. The Aussie teen found herself on the backfoot after blowing a 2-0 lead in the first set to trail 2-4. However, she swept five of the next six games to claim the set. She overcame a slow start in the second set as well, reeling off six games on the trot to register a 7-5, 6-2 win.

Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint head-to-head

Raducanu leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous meeting at this year's Italian Open in three sets.

Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu

-250 +1.5 (-650)

Over 21.5 (-110) Maya Joint +190 -1.5 (+360)

Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint prediction

Maya Joint at the Eastbourne Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Raducanu eked out a gritty win to dispatch Li in the first round. The windy conditions made it tough to play and while the same led to her exit from Eastbourne last year, she figured out a way to persevere this time. She also seemed to be in discomfort, with her recurring back injury possibly being the issue.

Jabeur is a tricky opponent to deal with on grass even for experienced players. However, Joint was able to navigate past the wily veteran to get a solid win. It was the first main draw win on grass of her young career.

Raducanu and Joint crossed paths a few weeks ago at the Italian Open. The two battled for nearly three hours, with the Brit emerging victorious. The teenager has improved her considerably solid game even further this year, winning her maiden career title in Rabat last month.

However, grass seems to be Raducanu's forte, especially since Joint is a novice on the surface. While a cloud of another injury scare hangs over the Brit, if she's fully fit, then this contest should go her way.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

