Eastbourne Open 2025 Final: Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (LL) Jenson Brooksby
Date: June 28, 2025
Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Devonshire Park LTC, Eastbourne, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €756,875
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby preview
Top seed and defending champion Taylor Fritz is all set to take on compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the final of the 2025 Eastbourne Open.
This is the second final for Fritz in 2025, having previously reached the final and won the title at the Stuttgart Open. There, he defeated Alexander Zverev in the summit clash.
At the Eastbourne Open, Fritz received a bye in the first round and opened his campaign with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Joao Fonseca in the second round. He kept up the momentum with a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 win over fellow American Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals, and then won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals.
This marks the second final in 2025 that Jenson Brooksby has reached on the Tour after qualifying. He previously reached the final of the US Men's Clay-Court Championships at Houston as a qualifier, where he claimed the title with a victory over compatriot Frances Tiafoe.
At the Eastbourne Open, Brooksby lost 5-7, 3-6 against Aleksandar Vukic in the final round of qualifying. As a lucky loser, he began his main-draw campaign with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win against Francisco Comesana in the first round and then defeated eighth-seeded Nuno Borges 6-4, 6-4 in the second round. He then defeated local favorite Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, and won 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 against fourth seed Ugo Humbert to reach the final.
Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 1-1, with Fritz winning their last encounter 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 at the Australian Open this year.
Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Fritz vs Jenson Brooksby prediction
Fritz has won 79 percent of his first serve points and 46 percent of his second serve points in Eastbourne this year. He has a 67 percent break point conversion rate and hits 17 aces per match, making his service games nearly unbeatable.
On the other hand, Brooksby has won 76 percent and 58 percent of his first and second serve points, respectively. He has a 41 percent break point conversion and has performed well under pressure, saving 14 of 21 break point opportunities he has faced on his serve.
Fritz is the top seed and has an excellent record at Eastbourne, aiming for his fourth title at the event, which makes him the favorite to win the match.
Pick— Fritz to win in straight sets.