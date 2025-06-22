Eastbourne Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: June 23, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Devonshire Park LTC, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €756,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Reilly Opelka vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Reilly Opelka hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

USA's Reilly Opelka will face Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the 2025 Eastbourne Open on Monday (June 23).

Opelka had endured a tough break in the last two years, suffering wrist and hip injuries that required surgeries in 2023-24. The American has been playing well in his comeback season this year, having reached the final at Brisbane International earlier in January. Overall, he has compiled a 16-12 win/loss record on the ATP Tour, with his most recent tournament appearance at the Queen's Club Championships ending in the second round.

Arnaldi, meanwhile, has also enjoyed a good run on the men's pro tour in 2025. The Italian reached the semifinals in Delray Beach and the quarterfinals in Dallas and Madrid, respectively, beating Novak Djokovic at the latter 1000-level event. The World No. 41 didn't compete at Queen's Club this week though, as he was forced to withdraw ahead of his first-round match due to an ankle injury.

Reilly Opelka vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

Opelka leads Arnaldi 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American defeated the Italian in the Round of 16 at the Brisbane International earlier this year.

Reilly Opelka vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Matteo Arnaldi looks on at Eastbourne | Image Source: Getty

Around this time last year, Opelka was comfortably placed outside the ATP top 1000 singles rankings. Currently ranked 75th in the world, the 27-year-old is a dark horse on grass and can go far at Eastbourne considering his game is well-suited to the low-bouncing conditions of the surface. Despite towering at 6'11", he is agile from the baseline and is a gusty shotmaker from either wing.

Arnaldi also doesn't shy from hitting deep and heavy groundstrokes from both wings, with his cross-court forehand being by far his biggest weapon. The 24-year-old can also open up the rallies well enough with his double-handed backhand, which he can hit in any direction with relative ease.

The keys to winning for both players will be to minimize the court area and dominate proceedings with their respective forehands. For what it's worth, this ploy will be easier for Opelka to execute since he has a much bigger first-serve.

Pick: Opelka to win in straight sets.

