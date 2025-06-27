Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (6) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: June 27, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Devonshire Park LTC, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €756,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

In Picture: Fritz in action (Getty)

Top seed Taylor Fritz is all set to face sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals of the 2025 Eastbourne Open. Fritz has a 23-11 win/loss record in 2025 so far. His initial hard-court results were underwhelming this season, as he lost in the third round at the Australian Open against Gael Monfils. He reached the semifinal of the Miami Open, losing against Jakub Mensik.

After a poor clay season, during which he had a 3-4 win-loss record, Fritz started the grass season well, winning his first title in Stuttgart. He defeated the likes of Quentin Halys, Marton Fucsovics, and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the final, where he won 6-3, 7-6(0) against the home favorite, Alexander Zverev.

At the Eastbourne Open, Fritz received a bye in the opening round as he is the top seed. He began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win against Joao Fonseca in the second round and then followed it up with a 7-3, 4-6, 7-5 win against Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has won 26 of the 40 matches he has played this year, with final appearances in Delray Beach and Acapulco, where he lost against Miomir Kecmanovic and Tomas Machac, respectively. He also reached the semifinal in Monte Carlo, losing against Carlos Alcaraz.

Davidovich Fokina began his campaign at the Eastbourne Open with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win against Chun-hsin Tseng in the first round. He then won 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4 against Australian qualifier James Duckworth in the second round and followed it up with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over third seed Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against Fritz, winning their last match 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) at the Delray Beach Open this year.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz TBD TBD TBD Alejandro Davidovich Fokina TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Fritz is the defending champion at Eastbourne and has a phenomenal record at this event, as three of his four grass-court titles have come here. He won the event for the first time in 2019, defeating Sam Querry in the final, winning against Maxime Cressy in the 2022 final, and defeating Max Purcell in the final last year.

Davidovich Fokina has yet to reach a grass-court final in his career. Two of his career finals have come on hard courts, and his most high-profile final was on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2022, where he lost against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fritz is the favorite to win in the upcoming match as he is the top seed and has a phenomenal track record on grass, especially at Eastbourne.

Pick- Fritz to win in three sets

