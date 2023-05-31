Elina Svitolina expressed her delight over husband Gael Monfils' first round win at the 2023 French Open.

Winless in eight of his last nine matches, Monfils entered the French Open with little to no expectations. However, the Frenchman pulled off a surprise win over Sebastian Baez in the opening round, much to the delight of his wife and the home crowd.

Sharing her thoughts on social media on Tuesday (May 30), Svitolina conveyed her joy over Monfils' dramatic win.

"So proud of you @iamgaelmonfils," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Gael Monfils was on the brink of losing when he trailed 0-4 in the final set. However, the Frenchman rallied past Baez with his aggressive forehand.

Monfils was also immensely backed by the home crowd as he ultimately triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 after three hours and 47 minutes.

During his on-court interview, Monfils stated that the win over Baez is amongst the top two matches he has played so far at Roland Garros, adding that the third round win against Pablo Cuevas in 2015 was special as well.

"It's definitely in like [my] top two [matches]. I had the same one almost kind of some years ago against [Pablo] Cuevas on [Court Suzanne] Lenglen," he said.

Monfils also credited the fans for the atmosphere they created at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere as well," Gael Monfils continued. "Of course this one is another flavor. I'm older, and even less chances, let's say, to win this match today. It was a great atmosphere tonight, I guess for some spectators as well. I know I have some friends for the first time they came to Roland Garros. So I think it was a good experience for them."

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils to face Storm Sanders and Holger Rune respectively in French Open 2R

Following her first round win over Martina Trevisan, Elina Svitolina will face Storm Sanders in the Round of 64 on Wednesday (May 31). Meanwhile, Gael Monfils will next square off against Holger Rune on Thursday.

Svitolina's head-to-head record against Sanders stands at 1-0 with the Ukrainian winning their only meeting at the 2020 Thailand Open.

Monfils will face Rune for the first time on the tour. While the Frenchman has won just two matches so far on clay, Rune has already made three final appearances on the surface, winning one of them. The Dane is currently 15-3 on clay.

