Elina Svitolina recently revealed that on a couple of occasions, people asked her if the war in Ukraine was still going on, which was extremely difficult for the Ukrainian athlete to hear.

Svitolina has been one of the foremost voices championing Ukraine's cause ever since Russia invaded her nation in February 2022. She has spoken out against the atrocities on numerous occasions and has also raised money for her compatriots.

But the 28-year-old is disheartened by the fact that people are gradually losing interest in the conflict. During a recent conversation with The New York Times, Svitolina said:

“Here in Europe, a couple of times people came up to me and asked if there is still war going on in Ukraine,” Elina Svitolina said. “This was very, very sad for me to hear. I have close friends and family back in Ukraine, and I know what they are going through.”

She stressed how the ongoing winter season has been disastrous for her country, in light of failing electrical and water supplies.

“The winter is very tough right now for Ukrainians,” Svitolina said. "Obviously, it’s very cold, and they are often without electricity and running water."

Elaborating on the plight of her grandmother, who is stuck in Ukraine, Svitolina also highlighted how difficult it is to stay in touch with those close to her due to the lack of electricity.

"My grandmother lives on the 13th floor, and she needs to walk all the way up to her apartment because she cannot use the elevator. She could get stuck, or there are no lights at all. I have many friends in different cities, and they tell me the same stories. No lights. No water. They are just sitting at home. Most of the time, the phones die after one day so you cannot connect with them," she revealed.

The former World No. 3 helped raise €170,00 for her country by organizing a gala event in Monaco in December. But she revealed that they still need to raise a lot more money to be able to purchase generators for hospitals.

“Without electricity in the hospitals, they cannot perform some essential surgeries,” she said. “Our goal for the generators is 10 million euros. But we need more help.”

"I will try to be ready for the summer" - Elina Svitolina talks about her comeback plans

Elina Svitolina during the 2022 Global Sport Week

Elina Svitolina has been on a long hiatus from tennis. She last played on tour in March last year, when she faced defeat to Heather Watson in the second round of the Miami Open. She then took a break from the sport, owing partly to the mental disturbances caused by Russia's invasion of her country.

Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils also welcomed their daughter, Skai, in October 2022. She only recently resumed tennis training and revealed in her conversation with The New York Times that she is aiming for a summer 2023 return.

"I will try to be ready for the summer, but I try not to rush things. Because I know I need to be very strong to be back on tour, because right now tennis is very physical," Elina Svitolina said.

