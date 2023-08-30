Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (26) Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 128)

Date: Thursday

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

US Open Tennis

Twenty Sixth seed Elina Svitolina will take on World No. 98 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

The Ukranian has made an inspiring return to tennis after her maternity leave, chalking up 20 wins from 31 matches and a title-winning run at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. She also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and the quarterfinals at the French Open.

The 28-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Canada Open. She began her campaign cruising past Anna-Lena Friedsam in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Svitolina will be determined to make a deep run and fight for the title in New York.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis - Day Two

On the other hand, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has garnered 15 wins from 27 matches and quarterfinal runs at the French Open and the Internationaux de Strasbourg. She also reached the second round of the Italian Open.

The 32-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She began her campaign with a solid win over Fiona Crawley, outclassing the American in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Pavlyuchenkova leads the head-to-head against Svitolina 3-2. However, Svitolina won their most recent encounter at the 2020 Italian Open in straight sets.

Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina -250 +1.5(-650) Over 20.5(-135) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +190 -1.5(+375) Under 20.5(-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

US Open Tennis: Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are set to face off in the second round of the US Open in what promises to be an engrossing contest.

Svitolina has made a remarkable comeback after her maternity leave. Her solid baseline game, exceptional court coverage, and powerful groundstrokes make her a top-quality opponent. Her determination and hunger for success will undoubtedly drive her to give her best in this match.

On the other hand, Pavlyuchenkova possesses a versatile game that can trouble any opponent. Her aggressive style, combined with her ability to hit winners from both wings, makes her a dangerous player. The Russian's quarterfinal runs at the French Open and the Internationaux de Strasbourg also highlight her potential to cause upsets. She will be eager to prove herself against a higher-ranked opponent.

Considering their recent performances, Svitolina's consistency and experience give her a slight edge in this match. She has the ability to construct points well and is clinical during crucial moments in the tie. While Pavlyuchenkova's offensive game can pose a threat to the Ukrainian, Svitolina's current form and determination should see her through to the next round.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.