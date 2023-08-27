Elina Svitolina vs Anna-Lena Friedsam preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (26) Elina Svitolina vs Anna-Lena Friedsam

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Date: Monday, August 28

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Elina Svitolina vs Anna-Lena Friedsam preview

Twenty sixth seed Elina Svitolina will take on World No. 88 Anna-Lena Friedsam in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The Ukranian returned to the women’s tour in April after her maternity leave. Since then, she has managed to chalk up 19 wins from 30 matches and a title-winning run at the Internationaux de Strasbourg event. She also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and quarterfinals at the French Open.

The 28-year-old will be entering the US Open on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Citi Open and a first round exit at the Canadian Open. America's Danielle Collins outfoxed her in straight sets in Montreal, following which the Ukrainian pulled out of the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati the following week. Svitolina will be eager to make a deep run in New York and is one of the dark horses at the event.

On the other hand, Anna-Lena Friedsam has had a mediocre season so far, garnering 18 wins from 33 matches, including quarterfinal runs at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz event and the ATX Open in Austin. She also reached the second round at the French Open.

The German will be entering the US Open on the back of early exits at the Bad Homburg Open and Wimbledon. She hasn't played on the WTA Tour since the beginning of the North American hardcourt swing.

Elina Svitolina vs Anna-Lena Friedsam head-to-head

The head-to-head between Svitolina and Friedsam is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Elina Svitolina vs Anna-Lena Friedsam odds

Elina Svitolina vs Anna-Lena Friedsam prediction

Elina Svitolina will face off against Anna-Lena Friedsam in what promises to be an intriguing battle on the hard courts of New York.

Since returning to the tour after her maternity leave, Svitolina has showcased her resilience and determination. The Ukranian's game is built on a strong baseline foundation, with her exceptional defensive skills and ability to counterpunch effectively. Her consistency and mental toughness have been key factors in her success.

On the other hand, while Friedsam has shown glimpses of her potential, she has struggled to find her best form. The German possesses a powerful game, relying on her aggressive groundstrokes and a strong serve to dictate play. If she can find her rhythm and maintain her composure, she has the ability to trouble her opponent.

Considering their recent form, Svitolina enters the match as the favorite. Her solid performances in recent tournaments, coupled with her ability to handle pressure situations, make her the more likely candidate to emerge victorious in this encounter.

The Ukranian's defensive prowess and ability to absorb and redirect pace will be tested against Friedsam's aggressive shot-making. However, Svitolina's experience and ability to construct points strategically should see her through to the next round.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.